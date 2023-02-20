During Episode 6 of HBO's adaptation of The Last of Us, Ellie (Bella Ramsey) and Joel (Pedro Pascal) finally complete their quest of finding Tommy (Gabriel Luna), the latter's brother. Tommy has spent quite some time in an enclosed community located in Jackson, Wyoming. The town proves to be functional and healthy, with their tight security and discretion allowing them to have electricity, comfortable shelter, livestock and even a movie theater. When Tommy is catching up with his brother and getting to know Ellie in the cafeteria, while the wandering pair taste their first decent meal in years, a girl is seen curiously staring at them from a distance.

Fans of the games had a reason to be excited, as the shy girl in the background might've been Dina, a major character from The Last of Us: Part II. The girl develops a strong bond with Ellie over the course of the story and, without giving anything away for fans who haven't played the video games, becomes a very relevant presence in her life, accompanying your favorite immune hero in her journey. Speaking about the possibility of Dina being introduced to the world of the television adaptation on The Last of Us Podcast, showrunners Neil Druckmann and Craig Mazine played coy about the cameo:

Craig Mazin: It's a little, I mean, it's ambiguous. Somebody's staring at Ellie. Neil Druckmann: Yeah. Mazin: I wonder who that could be, theoretically or not. We'll find out maybe one day. Druckmann: Yeah, because in Part 2, there is a story about the first time Dina met Ellie that is very similar to what happens here. Mazin: That doesn't mean that that's Dina, but it doesn't mean it's not.

Given that That Last of Us has already been renewed for a second season, there is a strong possibility for Dina's story to be explored in upcoming episodes, as the first season is only set to cover events that take place in the first game. In the meantime, Joel and Ellie finding a welcoming, quiet community during the latest episode was certainly different from a desolate Kansas City full of armed groups looking for anyone who might be passing by or having to see their friends and allies infected by the cordyceps virus. The protagonists of the show finally got a much-deserved break, including the chance of getting new, clean clothes and a haircut.

What's Next for The Last of Us?

Only three episodes remain in the first season of the successful HBO adaptation, with the season finale airing on Sunday, March 12. If that date sounds familiar to you, it's because it's the same date set for the 95th Academy Awards ceremony. It remains to be seen if that could affect the Last of Us' season finale, as Episode 5 had to be released early due to this month's Super Bowl. As of now, the show will keep launching new episodes on Sunday nights for three more weeks, until it's time to start waiting for the upcoming second season.

You can find the complete episode of The Last of Us podcast below: