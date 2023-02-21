HBO's The Last of Us continues to churn out incredible episodes of heart-stopping drama, but also quiet moments of reflection and pure joy. A fine example of this was on Sunday evening's episode "Kin", which featured a quiet and introspective scene where Ellie (Bella Ramsey) opens up to her father figure Joel (Pedro Pascal) about her love of space travel, and her fondness for astronauts.

In The Last of Us Part II, we see a chapter in the game that features Joel and Ellie, while en route to their destination in Part I, stumble across an old science museum which culminates in a stunning and beautifully sculpted scene that shows Joel giving Ellie a space travel experience inside an actual rocket ship within the museum. While the hope is that audiences will see that scene in Season 2 of The Last of Us, the scene gave extra depth to the pair's relationship as Joel was able to guess Ellie's favourite astronaut just by spending so much time around her.

Speaking on HBO's The Last of Us Podcast, showrunner Craig Mazin explained the reasons for bringing forward the reveal of Ellie's space fascination from Part II into this first season, as well as the inspiration for both Ellie's interests, and Joel's love of music.

When I first started working with Neil on this adaptation, it was before The Last of Us Part II came out. It was the first time I’d gone to Naughty Dog, and he asked if I wanted to see a sequence from the second game, that touches on Ellie’s fascination with being an astronaut and space travel, and it was this beautiful moment. I said we had this opportunity Neil didn’t have on the first game. We know more now. It was a chance to show how Joel knew Ellie. She asks if he knows who her favourite astronaut is, and he knows. Instinctively he’s already in her head and knows her, and she isn’t shocked by this. To go even further back, to talk about the origins of why Ellie loves space so much. These are massive collaborations, and we put everything into it. Over that time I’ve gotten to know Troy Baker (Joel) and Ashley Johnson (Ellie) well. Ashley loves space, she knows everything about it. And I wanted to make Ellie just like Ashley. I knew Troy’s start was with music, and so that’s why Joel says he wants to be a musician. We’ve all put so much of ourselves into this project, and that makes for something greater.

There are three episodes remaining of The Last of Us Season one, with the seventh episode "Left Behind" set to air on Sunday evening on HBO.