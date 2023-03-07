In The Last of Us on PlayStation, a key part of the game comes three quarters of the way through when, following an attack on Joel and Ellie, the player finds themselves as Ellie suddenly - unsure if Joel will survive following the events of the preceding scene.

The chapter of the game, which takes place in winter, sees players control Ellie as she forages for food and scavenges for any sort of medical supplies that can help Joel. During this, she encounters David, a hunter who - while giving off bad vibes, undoubtedly, does assist her in battle.

With the television adaptation on HBO lighter on action and more focused on character, the show has explored in depth the motivations and back stories of supporting characters and David is no exception. While in the game, he's simply a cannibalistic hunter, the show's creators felt the need to give viewers more than that - in the shape of a community left behind under his control as a preacher, following his every word - now out of fear, given that supplies have run dry and the menu at dinner has gotten slightly less varied than one would enjoy.

During their encounters, Ellie (Bella Ramsey) is manipulated - or so David (Scott Shepherd) believes - by his kindness and honesty, which may be intended to fool viewers too - but as writers Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann told The Last of Us Podcast, the need to flesh out David's character was designed to make him a more compelling figure for his ultimate comeuppance, with our first glimpse at his true nature a scene at dinner when he violently slaps a young girl before offering her his hand, a gesture of patriarchal control.

We thought we needed to humanise David, and the world around him, and make him a good guy. He’s forgiven her, a Christian thing to do, he’s been honest with her. Never lied to her. Gave her medicine to save Joel, and we have to make sure it’s not the complete truth but we can’t show you that whole thing quite early. So we had to show the audience that he isn’t a nice guy. He says to Hannah after he hits her that she will always have a father. Father comforts you and feeds you and hurts you out of love. There is a lot of dark in this episode, and then he gently motions to her mother to sit back down. It’s so controlling. The control he has is shown when she does actually sit back down. If you keep the people in line, you keep yourself in line. And then he offers his hand, and makes her take his hand. That’s about the most David thing you can do, that’s the DNA of an abusive relationship. This guy is the model of a gaslighter, a manipulator and an abuser.

The Last of Us concludes on Sunday, March 12 on HBO and HBO Max at 9pm. Check out the trailer for the season finale down below.