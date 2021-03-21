The upcoming Last of Us TV series on HBO Max, soon to star Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey, has fans of the game more excited than ever. Thanks to game director and executive producer Neil Druckmann, we now know the adaptation will be even closer to the story from the first game than initially expected! In an interview with IGN, Druckmann spoke during SXSW 2021 about his and showrunner Craig Mazin's approach to the upcoming series, explaining how it would deviate from as well as follow the first game.

Per Druckmann, "the philosophical underpinnings of the story" were what he considered most important in getting right in regards to the live-action television adaptation. "As far as the superficial things, like should [a character] wear the same plaid shirt or the same red shirt? They might or might not appear in it, that’s way less important to us than getting the core of who these people are and the core of their journey."

Though the creator could not release too much about the adaptation, he does give a decent hint at what is to come, saying, "Things sometimes stay pretty close. It’s funny to see my dialogue there from the games in HBO scripts. And sometimes they deviate greatly to much better effect because we are dealing with a different medium."

While fans will be seeing much more of the original game than expected, they will also get more heightened and exciting scenes to up the ante. Druckmann explained that there is a ton of action involved in training players the mechanics when creating the game, resulting in more violence and fights than needed on a television series, also adding:

"HBO’s been great in pushing us to move away from hardcore action and focus more on the drama of the character. Some of my favorite episodes so far have deviated greatly from the story, and I can’t wait for people to see them."

The Last of Us will star Pascal and Ramsey as Joel and Ellie, respectively, with Beanpole’s own Kantemir Balagov directing the highly-anticipated series. Druckmann and Mazin will also help with the project. While not much more is known about the cast or release date, fans can rest assured there will be more to come.

First announced in March 2020, the adaptation received a series order from HBO during November 2020, and things have heated up quickly this year in terms of its cast, so it seems like only a matter of time before we learn more about this much-anticipated series, including additional casting and potential release date, so keep checking back with Collider for more information.

