With only two episodes left of the first season of The Last of Us, we had a change of pace as episode seven - entitled 'Left Behind' - took viewers back in time to around three weeks before the show's beginnings in the pilot. “The idea behind the DLC was showcasing Ellie’s last moments before the Last of Us, what was she like before this happened to her and what was the event that turned her life upside down," said co-creator Neil Druckmann when describing the episode.

The episode was a showcase for both star Bella Ramsey, playing Ellie, and Storm Reid - star of the recent thriller Missing - as they essentially commanded the entire episode themselves with barely another character appearing in the episode. Based on the Last of Us DLC - downloadable content - of the same name, 'Left Behind' tells the story of Ellie's last night with her best friend Riley, and the tragic turn of events that sees their burgeoning romance ended by an Infected - with only Ellie able to survive the encounter.

Just prior to the attack, the two share a tentative kiss following an evening of hand holding, shared glances and teenage hesitancy when faced with intimacy. But when Riley reveals she's been reassigned to Atlanta by the Fireflies, Ellie - after storming out of the mall Riley has taken her to - makes her move, not wanting to leave herself with any regrets.

Speaking to The Last of Us Podcast, showrunner Druckmann explained the situation between the two, and why the context of the kiss is particularly important given both the timeline of the show, but when the outbreak happened.

These girls like each other, they really like each other, but they’re too afraid to say anything. Here are two girls who are both gay, and their sexuality is confusing to them and scary to them. The world in our show – to remind everybody – stops in 2003. The revolution that we’ve gone through as a culture to become accepting of homosexuality and whatever we’d call non-hetero normative sexualities hasn’t occurred… in this world, that stuff is still ‘problematic’ as they say. It’s just like the game… and I don’t think that’s a bad thing. I think it’s a wonderful thing, because it was perfect in the game, and it’s perfect here.

On the topic of the episode, Reid had previously chatted about the depth and levels to Riley and Ellie's relationship. “We are on the tightrope of a friendship and having a crush, or is it a crush? Is it just flirtatious energy?" she said to Entertainment Weekly. "There’s just so much that goes into the complexity of what the episode is. And furthermore, the complexity of what Ellie and Riley’s relationship is I find just so beautiful.”

The Last of Us airs Sundays at 9pm on HBO.