The Last of Us is soon approaching its season finale, the latest episode ‘Kin,’ takes us to Jackson, Wyoming, and sees a long-due reunion between Joel and Tommy. In the democratic setup of the settlement, for the first time, viewers see Joel visibly emotional as he finds his brother alive and thriving. Right from the start, Joel was on a quest to find his brother, who he thought was in some sort of trouble after they lost touch on the radio. This quest leads Tess and Joel to look for a car battery and eventually bump into Marlene and Ellie. In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, Gabriel Luna talks about creating Tommy’s backstory.

The first episode of the series introduces Tommy as a carefree man who gets into bar fights and comes looking for breakfast at Joel’s place. He’s with his brother when Sarah dies and that’s something viewers never see them talk about. Then in later episodes, Joel tells Ellie about his brother’s military career and joining the fireflies after reaching Boston. Luna tells, "As they get to Boston, when it only increases the violence, increases the mistrust, he had to find somewhere to apply his skill and his need to fight, to restore life and joy and the reasons for living, not just survival." Adding, "So, in my mind, he joins the Fireflies, and he realizes at some point that the killing doesn't cease. In fact, it probably increased exponentially." Joel alludes to this past when talking to Ellie about killing people and doing bad things.

Luna further reveals that he and his costar, Merle Dandridge, who plays the leader of the Fireflies, Marlene, had conversations about chemistry and a possible relationship between their characters. "In my mind, he and Marlene probably had a little thing going and it probably didn't end well when she, of course, has so much responsibility as the leader of the Fireflies in the Boston QZ. I think that might have been the straw that sent Tommy on his own way," Luna explains. "There's only so many times you can wake up every morning to see the woman you love and not be able to make it work."

As for his scenes and chemistry with Pedro Pascal, the actor said, "In that session, Pedro and I completely rewrote the scene. We didn't change a single letter. We just restructured the way that this scene unfolds." Adding,

"It made it feel right in terms of the way we hit each of these beats: how I eventually build the courage to stand up to [Joel] and tell him the truth and tell him what is an extremely joyful thing for me but potentially a very hurtful thing for him to hear, that I was gonna be a father. That was pretty much the only scene on the slate that whole day. It was just Pedro and I being brothers and doing what brothers do: laughing, joking, needling each other, and eventually fighting."

The Last of Us Episode 7 will drop on February 26.