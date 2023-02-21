Players of The Last of Us and its sequel will be familiar with the town of Jackson, Wyoming - and its importance to the plot of both games. However, they would have been surprised at seeing the fully functioning town so early in proceedings of the HBO series adaptation. The town, where Joel's (Pedro Pascal) brother Tommy (Gabriel Luna) lives alongside his wife Maria (Rutina Wesley) features heavily in The Last of Us Part II but is only seen from a distance in the original game. Previously, Ellie (Bella Ramsey) and Joel encounter Tommy and Maria at the dam, which appears earlier in the episode, as attempts are ongoing to repair its functions in order to service the town's inhabitants.

The town was never actually shown in the first game due to a lack of resources, budgetary concerns and time pressures. However, the expanded budget for the television adaptation allowed the show's creators to bring the town to life earlier and give the characters a chance to see the potential lives they could live if they manage to succeed in their tasks.

Speaking to Troy Baker, who played Joel in the original games, on the official The Last of Us Podcast, showrunners Neil Druckmann and Craig Mazin discussed the benefits both narratively and creatively in bringing the reveal of Jackson forward to the first season of the show, giving them a tantalising glimpse of what could be.

There’s a massive difference here from the game. We’re in Jackson. In the game, all the interaction with Tommy and Maria happens at the dam, which Joel and Ellie find earlier. They’re fixing the dam in the game for Jackson. We never go there in Part 1, and that was a time and budget issue. We had so much concept art for going inside, but we didn’t have the resources to pull it off. So when we talked about this sequence, we said it would be much more interesting to see the dam, but then go into Jackson itself and see what’s at stake, here’s where you could settle and live a semi normal life.

The early introduction to Jackson also gave gamers an important Easter egg - teasing the debut of a major character who will have a huge impact on the second season of the show, which has already been greenlit.

There are three episodes remaining of The Last of Us Season one, with the seventh episode "Left Behind" set to air on Sunday evening on HBO. Check out the episode preview below.