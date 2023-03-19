Some celebrity relationships are incredibly sweet and one of those is the marriage between Jason Ritter and Melanie Lynskey. Lynskey, who is currently having her rightful time of praise in the spotlight on shows like Yellowjackets and The Last of Us has been bringing her husband along for the ride. Ritter has had his own television career in shows like Joan of Arcadia, The Event, Gravity Falls, and Parenthood but while he's not starring in his own things, he often appears in some of his wife's work.

Ritter is currently gearing up to star in Season 2 of Yellowjackets which stars Lynskey as Shauna, a survivor of a private plane crash that left her and her fellow soccer team (the Yellowjackets) stranded in the wilderness struggling to get back home. We don't yet know what Ritter's role will entail there, but they also had a working relationship with each other. After working together on Candy, Ritter went on to nab his spot in Yellowjackets as well as sneaking into the world of the Clickers on The Last of Us!

Twitter user @karrotkate noticed that one of the clickers in a behind-the-scenes featurette looked like Ritter, sharing a screenshot with a caption joking it was a “Take Your Husband to Work Day,” to which Ritter responded, “Just the best day.” Thereby giving confirmation that it was, in fact, Ritter as a Clicker on the show, but it is also just a cute way to include Ritter in the process.

Image via HBO

Melanie Lynskey Stole the Show on The Last of Us

Lynskey played Kathleen on The Last of Us, a woman who was leading her own group of survivors in Kansas City and who wasn't afraid of doing whatever it took to keep them safe. Or to keep her power. She met her fate when a hoard of Clickers emerged, including the internet's obsession with the Bloater. Knowing that Ritter was there in the midst of it all was sweet and fun to see. The two clearly do like working together.

At the time of Candy's release, Lynskey talked with Variety about Ritter in a very open and kind way. “He’s such a wonderful actor and a really nice person. When I came back to work, everyone was like, ‘Your husband is the nicest person!’ It makes me look smart, like I chose a great partner,” she said. “He’s so good, and it’s really fun to get to work with somebody who is creative and interesting and does something different every take, which is what he does. He’s also so good at improv. It’s hard though because we try to support each other when the other one’s working. If we both were working on something full time, that would be tough. I already feel like our nanny is working so hard when I’m at work!”

We can't wait to see what this couple work on together next, but for now we'll excitedly wait for Ritter's debut onYellowjackets because we do love this duo.