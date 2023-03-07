The road leading to the climax of HBO's The Last of Us has been built around the relationship formed by Ellie (Bella Ramsey) and Joel (Pedro Pascal). Initially antagonistic, it soon becomes a relationship of convenience, necessity, and eventually, love.

Like the Cordyceps virus, the pair infect each other with their personalities until they have burrowed so far into each other's psyches until their attachment becomes apparent to viewers and themselves. When Joel is violently attacked, and gravely wounded, the frightened Ellie doesn't know what to do - she cares for Joel the best she can, but ultimately all she can do is pray and hope for the best, in her own way.

Speaking to The Last of Us Podcast, the show's co-creators Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann explained how the penultimate episode of the season was pivotal in demonstrating just how far Joel and Ellie had come - and how far they would go for each other, in the end, if it came down to life and death.

A lot of payoffs to the relationship wouldn’t work if the rest of the season didn’t work as well as it does. Ellie doesn’t know where the penicillin goes she’s just hoping it will work. And then she just leans into Joel, hoping he'll still be there. Then the next day she still doesn’t know how to apply this medicine, but it’s just blind faith that it will work out. And there’s something about having the solution in your hand but not knowing how to use it. In the game I remembered feeling it was shocking that, in the game, you wake up as Ellie and become her. It was a shock as a gamer, not knowing if Joel would live, was really scary.

Image via HBO

RELATED: ‘The Last of Us’ Episode 8 Recap: It’s Okay, Baby Girl

Of course, Joel does live – and he finds out his baby girl is missing. That gets him off the canvas and, in sheer desperation, he uses the knife Ellie has left him to try and protect himself, motivated by the desire to make sure Ellie is going to be alright. This leads into a brutal confrontation with one of the more gory and visceral deaths of the series in a clumsily-fought brawl between a surprised party and a broken man.

Ultimately, though, Joel's desperation leads him to find answers – he discovers where Ellie is, and finds her at the exact moment she needs him. Haunted and traumatised by her own actions, her surrogate father emerges to comfort her – and at that moment, the pair finally agree on their own terms that they are destined to be bonded for life.

Pedro’s physicality is so cool. He fights smart, I have one shot at this and need to get the knife in his neck it’s over. He’s fighting for Ellie. If it were just him, he’d just say I’m useless and broken, kill me and get it over with. But the thought that Ellie needs him gets him off the mattress - and the penicillin, which is derived from a fungus after all - and the fight needs to have a sad desperation. He stabs this guy but holds onto him because he can’t stand and it is so ugly. And yet when he finally finds Ellie, there’s a sadness. I couldn’t protect you from this. It’s another failure for Joel. But the scene could only work if everything else we did was done correctly. I marvel at both of them, when Ellie realises Joel has found her. And we end the episode with them having finally accepted each other, the father putting his coat around his little girl who just needs affection and who is clinging to him as he leads her off to safety. It’s a testament to the story the game created.

The Last of Us concludes on Sunday, March 12 on HBO and HBO Max at 9pm. Check out the trailer for the season finale down below.