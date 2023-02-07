One of the biggest elements of praise from fans of The Last of Us so far has been the show's commitment to retaining the essence of the game's characters and dialogue when transferring the video game to the screen in the HBO adaptation.

However, as fun as it is to see side-by-side TikToks of Ellie (Bella Ramsey) and Joel (Pedro Pascal) speaking the same dialogue beat for beat in TV show and game in the pick-up truck as Ellie looks at a questionable piece of reading material, the show's scale has also allowed its writers Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann the opportunity to add to the depth of it, via the creation of characters just for the series.

The biggest arrival so far is the addition of Kathleen (Melanie Lynskey), as the leader of a resistance group that has overthrown F.E.D.R.A. in the Kansas City quarantine zone - changed from Pittsburgh originally due to logistical issues with filming.

Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann Want to Flesh Out Joel and Ellie's Enemies

The writers, speaking to original game star Troy Baker on The Last of Us Podcast, explained the benefits to being able to add an extra set of eyes and ears away from our main characters in order to add a third dimension to the antagonists we see the duo face in their battle to cross the United States:

The show affords us the ability to leave Joel and Ellie and flesh out other characters, in different ways. The best thing you can do in The Last of Us is flesh out your antagonists. They don’t see themselves as the villains, they have their own motivations, we are just at odds with each others, our goals just overlap. To leave Joel and Ellie and put a face on the resistance that took over the quarantine zone from F.E.D.R.A. made them more interesting, to show the duo and this group careening towards each other makes you cringe because you know what’s coming. Humanity will probably not descend into a Mad Max-style culture in a post-apocalyptic world where 80 people just love killing. It’s not what happens. What happens instead is we’re 80 people who love each other as family, friends and neighbors and that means we must protect ourselves at any cost, and anyone who gets in our way must be taken out. Joel was once one of those people. That’s how he knows the guy asking for help isn’t hurt, and they’re being conned. It was important for us to put a face on these people, so we have this character in Kathleen who we understand is suffering when we meet her. Even though she has the gun in her hand, she is suffering. We have this revolutionary who quietly becomes a terror and does horrible things in service of this, but is still someone we empathize with.

Mazin added that Lynskey was the first person they thought of when looking for an actor who could portray an actor that was able to be soft and vulnerable, and still draw empathy from the audience even while committing unspeakable acts.

Audiences can see more of Lynskey's Kathleen on the next episode of The Last of Us which drops Friday February 10 - two days early - on HBO Max. Check out the trailer for Episode Five down below.