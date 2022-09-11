The closer we get to the release of The Last of Us, the more that we want to know what the HBO series has in store for us. The series, which is based on the popular video game from Naughty Dog, stars Pedro Pascal as Joel Miller and Bella Ramsey as Ellie Williams and shows us a world where one girl may hold the key to the protection of the entire civilization. What is great, so far, about the HBO series is that we've gotten a lot of information about the series, and it does seem to be very faithful to the source material in the casting that the series is doing, but it is also original in the story that it is telling. And star Lamar Johnson spoke with our Perri Nemiroff about the upcoming series while at TIFF to promote his film Brother.

Johnson is playing Henry in The Last of Us, who is the older brother of Sam and the two come in contact with Joel while Henry is begging Joel not to shoot them. While we don't know the details of the series and how it differs from the game (which writers Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann have said it would) and so we could have more of Henry in the show than we think. But Nemiroff asked Johnson about the show and the fear that fans of the game have for the series.

To which Johnson responded by reminding us all that those behind the show are fans of the game as well, "They [are] definitely are taking this IP and making sure that the fans are really getting what they want. Adaptations are always difficult, but I think with the team behind this, they really care about the material and the project, and the characters. I think the fans are really going to love the show."

Image via TIFF

The Last of Us hits in such a way (especially with the pandemic and the last few years) that a series based on the show is really going to highlight the cultural trauma we've all been through. Pair that will the acting chops of both Pascal and Ramsey and the shows leads, and we're in for quite a ride if this is anywhere near as emotional of a journey as the game is.

The introduction to the game is one of the most cinematic and heartbreaking things to date and having a show that clearly explores that, is refreshing and new while also being something fans can enjoy? It's all very exciting! And Johnson's response has me excited about his role as Henry and also the show as a whole. We don't have a release date yet, but we know the show is premiering sometime in 2023 and so you have plenty of time to stock up on tissues.

The Last of Us arrives on HBO Max next year. In the meantime, check out a teaser for the series below: