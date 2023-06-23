The Last of Us almost looked extremely different, as it has been revealed that Matthew McConaughey was in talks to star as Joel at some point of the development process. The post-apocalyptic video game adaptation would've certainly had a different tone and, if that had been the case, a new Ellie might've been cast as well depending on the screen tests held with McConaughey. The bit of trivia was revealed by Craig Mazin, one of the co-creators of the successful video game adaptation, during a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

The role of Joel would eventually fall into the hands of Pedro Pascal, who starred in one of the biggest shows that have come to television this year. As a cynical protagonist, Joel didn't really care about surviving the apocalypse, given how he had already lost his daughter (Nico Parker) during the first day of the outbreak. A dangerous virus had been transmitted through flour all over the world, and with dangerous walkers roaming the streets, it was only a matter of time before civilization collapsed. Nothing was the same after that day, and everyone had to fend for themselves.

While Joel might have been living on autopilot for years, that would change when he was tasked with transporting Ellie (Bella Ramsey) across the country. Since her mother (Ashley Johnson) had passed away on the day she was born, the girl had always lived near military bases and people trying to get a hold of her blood. In a way, Joel and Ellie needed each other to find new inspiration in a world where hope was mostly gone. Unfortunately, by the time the season ended, Joel had blatantly lied to Ellie, and the upcoming second season of the series will deal with a relationship that is no longer healthy.

What is Matthew McConaughey Working On?

While he didn't get to join the fight against the Cordyceps virus, McConaughey has kept himself busy with a very different kind of project, as he voiced the main character in Netflix's bizarre animated sitcom, Agent Elvis. As the title suggests, the premise of the series reveals one of the most popular singers of all time as a secret agent working for the government. Besides giving unforgettable concerts and leaving a unique musical legacy behind, Elvis must get his jetpack to stop evil villains from using a mind control weapon on the population, in a new, unconventional, animated story.

