The first season of HBO’s The Last of Us has begun to sufficiently gather pace and throughout its episodes, we have been put through somewhat of an emotional ringer with tragedy, loss, beauty, joy, and hope. The show’s third episode focused on Bill and Frank giving audiences more of love and beauty, but in its latest installment, the series shoves the violence right back onto the screens as Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey) arrive in Kansas City. Once with a QZ run by FEDRA, the city has undergone seismic change and a new leader – Kathleen (Melanie Lynskey) — has brought liberation.

When audiences initially come across Kathleen, she possesses a gentle face and an even calmer tone to her speech. But behind this appearance lies a ruthless leader who had organized a resistance efficient enough to take down FEDRA. While speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Lynskey, who also stars in Yellowjackets, spoke on how it felt like playing the villain in the show after playing the ‘good guy’ over the years. “It is really fun,” the actress said. “I would do something horrible, like one time I did some scene where [Kathleen] was like, "Kids die every day" or something like that. I was like, "It's just my vendetta." Craig and I would always say "my vendetta" with a New Zealand accent.” Lynskey and series co-showrunner Craig Mazin shared a friendship before the pair were presented with the opportunity of working on The Last of Us together.

Lynskey revealed that she was not initially excited about playing Kathleen, as Mazin described her as a “war criminal”, until he explained the character. “He told me that her brother was basically Jesus. Like, imagine growing up as the sibling of Jesus and being like, "My brother's the greatest human being,” Lynskey explains. “He's leading the world. He's the kindest, most decent person. I don't think I'm that great of a person. I don't really need to be anything in particular because I have this person by my side."

Image via HBO

RELATED: Melanie Lynskey's Kathleen Brings a New Level of Menace to 'The Last of Us'

The actress then explains the switch that births the character we see on-screen, saying, “And then somebody brutally kills him and it's so unfair. Who are you after that? You are forced to step into a role that you never asked for, and you don't think you're very good at. The thing I found very interesting about her is, when she did step into the role, she didn't have a lot of guilt about doing bad things, whereas her brother did. She found out that she was quite heartless and so she was able to be pretty effective in a way that he maybe wasn't because she didn't care about people. That's a very interesting dynamic.”

The Last of Us is co-created by Mazin and Neil Druckmann and is based on the Naughty Dog video game of the same name. The series’ next episode will premiere two days early on HBO Max, with more from Kathleen. Watch the next episode trailer below: