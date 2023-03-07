The latest episode of The Last of Us makes Joel and Ellie truly fight for their survival. The penultimate episode hits the notes of the show’s running theme that love can make you do violent things. On one hand, Joel is seen exploding in dad rage, torturing David’s men to get information about Ellie. On the other hand, Ellie is fending off the cannibalistic cult leader David. While we root for Joel to reach Ellie and save her, it turns out that the only person who can save Ellie is Ellie herself.

The episode is further elevated by Bella Ramsey and Pedro Pascal’s raw, unabashed performances. When Joel finally reaches Ellie, she’s dazed, still reeling with the adrenaline rush. She looks at him and hugs him, and he says, “It’s okay baby girl. I got you. I got you," once to comfort Ellie and then to himself. That moment has taken its own life on social media platforms and in fans’ hearts. HBO released a new clip elaborating on the chemistry between the actors. In the short clip captioned, "Baby girl Bellie," Pascal reveals, “Bella Ramsey plays Ellie. I call her Bellie. And she’s my blessing.” Ramsey adds, “Our relationship’s definitely developed as Joel and Ellie’s relationship has.” Their comments are intercut with behind-the-scenes of the latest episode as Pascal says, “It was just a match made in heaven. And I love her.” As Ramsey admits, “We’re good buddies.”

The Last of Us has been building towards these moments every week. With so much trauma and deaths on their way, the latest episode finally gives Joel and Ellie an outlet to channel their rage — and boy, did they! Be it Ellie’s snapping and violence in her heart or Joel’s restricted rage that we only got a glimpse of during the final moments of the first episode, “When We are in Need” brings it back full circle. While fans of the games are aware of some moments the unfolding of the same events in live action hit a different note with everyone.

Image via HBO

RELATED: New 'The Last of Us' Featurette Explains Why It Was Important for Ellie to Save Herself

What to Expect from The Last of Us's Finale

While the penultimate episode of the feature gives fans a wave of emotions, it's very hard to wait for the final episode. The episode 9 preview teases Joel and Ellie continuing their journey to finish what they started. Joel is seen in full action as we also get a few glimpses of Ashley Johnson, who voiced Ellie in the original games, and is yet to be seen in the series.

The series finale drops on March 12. You can check out the clip below: