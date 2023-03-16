Sundays are going to feel incomplete as The Last of Us bowed out with a bang last weekend. The finale episode started a conversation among fans about Joel’s decision whether he did the right thing by saving Ellie over the world. How far love can push you in both good and bad ways has been one of the underlying theme of the show and the finale certainly had its impact on the viewers. However, it seems things were not as gloomy on set when it comes to making of the series. Actor Pedro Pascal, who played Joel on the series, shared a series of images and blooper video from the final episode and it can be described only in one word, hilarious!

To mark the conclusion of the first season the actor took to Instagram and captioned the post “To #TheLastofUs cast, creators, and crew. I would stay alive for any of you. Apocalypse level gratitude.” In the accompanying images, we see he and Bella Ramsey on location of the final episode posing awkwardly for a picture, and another sees them bursting into a laughter while Pascal and co-creator Carig Mazin can be seen bonding with one another. He also posted a blooper video from the moment where Ellie confronts Joel outside Jackson. Pascal is delivering the emotional moment where Joel is telling Ellie “if you just keep going,” but he completely breaks character and he and Ramsey burst out laughing.

What’s The Last of Us About?

Adapted from the well known Naughty Dog video games, The Last of Us chronicles the story of Joel, a hardened post-apocalyptic survivor, who is tasked to take Ellie, a girl immune to cordyceps infection, across the US. Both reluctantly embark on this journey and in time come to trust and depend on each other for survival. The series did an amazing job of presenting the apocalypse in a realistic way by presenting good character studies and storylines.

Image via HBO

The series is co-created by Mazin and original game director Neil Druckmann, and season one features Pascal as Joel, Ramsey as Ellie, Gabriel Luna as Tommy, Anna Torv as Tess, Nico Parker as Sarah, Murray Bartlett as Frank, Nick Offerman as Bill, Melanie Lynskey as Kathleen, Storm Reid as Riley, Merle Dandridge as Marlene, Jeffrey Pierce as Perry, Lamar Johnson as Henry, Keivonn Woodard as Sam, Graham Greene as Marlon, and Elaine Miles as Florence. Furthermore, original games’ voice actors Ashley Johnson stars as Ellie’s mother Amma and Troy Baker stars as James.

All episodes of The Last of Us are available on HBO Max. You can check out Pascal’s post below: