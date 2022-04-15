Pedro Pascal compared HBO’s TV adaptation of the iconic video game franchise The Last of Us to the hit series The Mandalorian, underlining how the creative team of both products are passionate about what they do. Talking to GQ about the upcoming series, Pascal also revealed he lacks the proper skill to play video games and had to ask his nephew to guide him through the first The Last of Us game.

The Last of Us game takes place in a post-apocalyptic world where society crumbled after a pandemic turned people into vicious zombie-like creatures. Set twenty years after the outbreak, the game’s story follows a smuggler named Joel, who’s charged with protecting the teenager girl Ellie. Ellie is immune to the deadly disease, and Joel must escort her across the country toward a research center that hopes to study the girl to find a cure. In the series adaptation, Pascal will play the part of Joe, while Bella Ramsey was cast as Ellie.

When asked if he had played the original game that inspires the series, Pascal revealed that he sadly was incapable of doing it. As the star puts it, “I tried, you know. And then it was only a matter of minutes before I had to hand it over to my nephew. It really takes a specific kind of skill, and I don’t have it.”

According to Pascal, not being able to play The Last of Us might be a blessing in disguise, as he could take a healthy distance from the game’s character to create his own version of Joel. Even so, Pascal was astonished by the visuals and storytelling of The Last of Us, at least the part of the game he got to watch. As Pascal explains it:

“I watched for as long as I was able to that day, and then I had to leave Florida. I found Joel so impressive — I found the whole of it such a visually impressive experience. And then I got worried that I would want to imitate too much, which I think could be right in some circumstances, and then a mistake in others. So I just wanted to create a healthy distance, and for that to be more in the hands of Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann.”

Even though Pascal wanted to avoid getting too attached to another version of Joe, HBO’s adaptation of the beloved video game series is being handled by the game’s creative director Druckmann and The Last of Us superfan Mazin. So, it’s fair to expect the upcoming series will remain faithful to the game’s acclaimed storyline. Even so, as Pascal puts it, fans of the game will have a few surprises watching the show. As Pascal tells it:

“There’s a very, very creative way of honoring what’s important and also preserving what is iconic to the experience of the video game, and also things that you wouldn’t necessarily expect. And then directions that you would expect it to go, and it might not… they’re doing some really smart things, is all I can say. It’s similar to the way Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni treat The Mandalorian, in how [Mazin and Druckmann] are treating The Last of Us — it’s in good hands because they love it so much. Well, clearly Neil created the video game, but Craig loves it so much. So it really is made for the people that love it. And there's some very intense storytelling for people who might be less familiar.”

The Last of Us’ cast also includes Nick Offerman, Anna Torv, Merle Dandrige, Nico Parker, Gabriel Luna, Jeffrey Pierce, and Murray Bartlett.

The Last of Us is expected to premiere in 2023.

