The Last of Us has aired its sixth episode and with it came the introduction of a couple of new characters. First was the character of Tommy (Gabriel Luna), the younger brother of one of the show’s lead characters, Joel (Pedro Pascal). Joel finally manages to locate his brother in a settlement called Jackson in Wyoming, and his reunification with his brother meant the introduction of yet another character, Maria (Rutina Wesley). Wesley has shared what it felt having to step into a pre-established character.

While speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Wesley, who portrays the democratically elected leader of Jackson explains that taking on the role of Maria seemed daunting at the start. "It's terrifying playing a character that's been established, even though it's a game," the actress says. "But I also was up for the challenge of playing her in my way and putting my energy on it to see what people would think of that." Maria and Tommy are a couple expecting a child, something that reminds Joel of his loss which he eventually manages to work through. While The Last of Us has been praised for being a faithful adaptation to the original video game, the show has made alterations where deemed necessary and Wesley didn’t want to just be a copy either. "Sometimes you can do an adaptation of something and it's a copy of a copy. Sometimes it's not so great," Wesley says. "But I felt here with The Last of Us, they really have had a chance to fly with these storylines, even if they altered them a bit, because it's human people."

The actress also spoke on what made her fall in love with the character, revealing that the chance to break some stereotypes was too good to pass up. "I loved Maria, particularly because she's a born leader. She's fierce and she has this calm stillness to her that I love,” the actress explains. “She's the type of woman that I described like, if she smiles, you probably only see it with her eyes. She's not gonna give you full-blown Rutina red carpet teeth.”

The True Blood and The Walking Dead alum adds, "It's great to see a woman of that kind of stature who is very good with a gun. She can ride a horse. She knows her way around this place and yet she's taking this child and cutting their hair and getting to know them." Wesley continues, "I love the juxtaposition of that because sometimes you think people in that position as a leader are not capable of the other, and she's very capable." The show is set for a second season which would potentially cover the events in The Last of Us Part II wherein Maria plays a role. On the prospect of a return to the role, Wesley says "Hell yes, I'm excited. I'm looking forward to something if they decide to come my way. I'm totally excited about that, because I did have fun playing with Gabe. He's really great."

