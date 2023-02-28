In the post-apocalyptic world of The Last of Us, music is very precious. And for its creators, it is also extremely important to the stories they want to tell about their characters. This week's episode 'Left Behind' featured "All of None" by Pearl Jam, a song important to one of the show's creators. Speaking to The Last of Us Podcast, showrunner and co-creator Neil Druckmann explained why the show uses the music it does, and why it forms such a pivotal part of the narrative they're trying to put out to the audience - in this case, one of Ellie being all or nothing. She's either in or she's out, and if she's in you will get all of her.

When her friend Riley (Storm Reid) goes missing, Ellie is bereft - but when Riley suddenly appears in the night, Ellie commits herself entirely to the adventure with the girl she wants to be with. The lyrics also speak to Ellie's situation, stuck in FEDRA military school without her loved ones.

When you grow up you have a handful of songs that are an escape when you’re down on yourself. This is one of those songs, there’s a certain tone or feel that captures Ellie’s loneliness where she doesn’t want to be, where nothing is going on for her and it captures her mood. It’s All or None, which is very Ellie. She’s always full commitment. We don’t use many songs. We talked about Never Let Me Down Again. Long Long Time was important to episode 3, but we don’t want to use songs that are overused. I read that searches of Never Let Met Down Again went up 500% after we used it. We want that, we want people to discover songs with us. There’s something with how it starts, the guitar tells you everything before Eddie Vedder even starts, and Ellie’s situation here is not simply hopeless because she’s stuck in a FEDRA orphanage but it's hopeless to her because someone important has gone missing.

For players of the game, the inclusion of Pearl Jam is particularly noteworthy given the importance that another song of theirs - "Future Days" - will play in The Last of Us Part II.

The discussion of the music within The Last of Us is timely, following today's release of the official soundtrack for the show, which includes the score by video game composer Gustavo Santaolalla.

The Last of Us airs Sundays at 9pm on HBO. Check out the trailer for the next episode down below.