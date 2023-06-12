The Last of Us gained a lot of new fans during its acclaimed run on HBO and, as it turns out, the greatest film director of all time just so happens to be one of them, with Steven Spielberg going out of his way to declare his admiration for the show's third episode, "Long, Long Time", which starred Nick Offerman and Murray Bartlett as Bill and Frank.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, director Peter Hoar reminisced about Spielberg's praise for the show. Spielberg took the initiative to send a letter to Craig Mazin, the writer responsible for adapting the HBO series alongside video game creator Neil Druckmann. The episode is widely considered one of the finest in television history.

Well, I didn’t get it directly, but an actual Spielberg letter came to Craig Mazin, the writer of my episode on The Last of Us — the writer of all the episodes. He shared it with myself, Nick Offerman, Murray Bartlett and [cinematographer] Eben Bolter. Basically, a whole group of middle-aged men started squealing because their idol had realized who they were. I think he probably knew who everyone else was, but he didn’t know who I was. And now he’s probably forgotten.

Image via HBO

RELATED: Nick Offerman's Bill in 'The Last of Us' Is the Best Acting of His Career

The Impact of Long, Long Time

In the video game and series adaptation, the characters Joel and Ellie seek assistance from a character named Bill on their journey to escort Ellie across America. Joel is portrayed by Troy Baker in the game and Pedro Pascal in the series, while Ellie is played by Ashley Johnson and Bella Ramsey, respectively. Bill is portrayed as a grumpy individual, lacking emotional depth, who reluctantly aids them in their quest.

The player is informed that he once had a partner, although little information is provided about the nature relationship. Later, it is revealed that Bill's partner, Frank, abandoned him and took his own life after being infected, leaving behind a bitter, resentful letter for Bill to discover. This devastating event leaves Bill embittered and emotionally guarded, displaying little outward expression of his feelings.

The series takes a seemingly insignificant element, a side note, and transforms it into a sprawling narrative that unveils a breathtaking love story spanning over a decade. In a moment of utter despair, two men discover each other and forge the strongest possible connection. However, their journey takes a heart-wrenching turn as Frank, grappling with a variant of motor neuron disorder, or ALS, reaches the painful realisation that life, in its present state, is impossible to continue. Consequently, Bill, deeply intertwined with Frank's life, concludes that in the wake of Frank's decision, existence without Frank is devoid of purpose, and both end their own lives together.