The penultimate episode of The Last of Us brought Joel and Ellie face to face with their worst fears. In the latest episode, Ellie comes across David and his community of cannibals, who have resorted to eating their own dead. David is a sort of cult leader who rules with an iron fist and people under him do as he says out of fear. His right-hand man, James, is played by Troy Baker, who is well known to have voiced Joel in the original games. In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, the actor talks about the nuances he put into his new character.

"I like playing baddies. I think that they're pretty complex," Baker says. James is second in command to cannibal leader David, they talk in codes and despite him not completely trusting David, he still follows him. Baker explains, "The first challenge becomes, how is this person not a villain? To me, James is not. James is a pragmatist.” The actor compared James’ subtleties to Joel's as he explains that Joel was not a bad guy in the beginning. He would never be a ruthless survivor: “He may have gotten in a tussle every now and then, but he was a good guy. What happens when you take a good person and put them through the most desperate of circumstances is you get a ruthless survivor, you get a black market smuggler that's capable of horrific things. James is the same way."

The actor imagined James was in law enforcement in some capacity before the outbreak happened, noting that "when it comes to exacting violence, he chokes." Baker adds, "He'll shoot the horse to stop the girl, but he's not gonna coldblooded kill the girl. There's still some humanity inside of him." While James looks as bad as David, but his trying to get rid of Ellie as soon as possible rather seems like mercy when compared to David’s intentions. Of playing the cannibalistic part, Baker explains, "James is observing all of this with the inauspicious perspective of knowing what's actually in the stew, and he's disgusted. There's this moral superiority that creeps up in him and then a bowl is put in front of him and that levels the playing field." He added:

"When he does there's this horrific sensation that comes over him, which is, 'Oh no! This is satisfying. I'm so hungry and I'm willing to give into my baser needs.' Again we see this delineation between Joel and James or even Ellie and James. How far are you willing to go to sacrifice yourself for the greater good? What will you give up?"

