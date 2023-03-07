The penultimate episode of The Last of Us left fans with mixed emotions. The amount of twists and turns the series has taken has had its effects on the audience. Co-creators Neil Druckmann and Craig Mazin managed to exceed fans’ expectations by sticking to the original games’ stories and providing great character studies throughout the series. In a new interview with Deadline, actor Troy Baker, who voiced Joel in the original games and made his debut as James in the latest episode, talks about how characters introduced throughout the series are in essence a reflection of Joel.

Parenting is a tough job to do as is, and when you mix it with a zombie apocalypse, the stakes get even dicier. We first saw Joel turning from a loving father to a hardened survivor who got a job to transfer a fiery girl across the US, and through the series, we saw the toll it has taken on him. The way Joel and Ellie’s relationship slowly transforms from the latter being “cargo” to the former comforting her as his “baby girl” has been an emotional roller coaster for the audience. Baker explains, in the latest episode, “David is a reflection of Joel. It is the wrong side of the coin because here’s someone who is looking out for those that he cares about and is willing to do whatever it takes to do that. So is Joel.”

Baker further delves into other characters, including Rutina Wesley’s Maria, who is in striking contrast to Joel “because you see a parent who lost her son within days of Joel losing Sarah [Nico Parker]. And what does she look like 20 years on? She still is a mother. She’s still cutting Ellie’s hair, and she did not abandon and abdicate her role as a parent.” Willingly or unwillingly, Joel turned into Ellie’s protector from the first time he laid hands on the guard in the opening episode. Another character that served as a counterpoint to Joel was Bill, and his letter outlining that men like him and Joel are “protectors” really changed Joel’s perspective after losing Tess. Baker explains, “Look at Bill and how he’s different from Joel and what he can teach Joel. So, all these characters somehow serve as a counterpoint.”

As we reach the last episode, this protective spirit of Joel will be at its height. The previous episode only gave us a glimpse of his 'dad rage,' and The Last of Us season finale will drop on Sunday, March 12. You can check out the preview below: