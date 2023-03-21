The Last of Us recently ended its highly acclaimed first season with a great finale that tied most loose ends while leaving a major unresolved issue for Season 2. Critical and fan reviews for Season 1 were overwhelmingly positive, although that doesn't mean everyone loved it.

Indeed, fans on Reddit have more than their fair share of polarizing comments about the show. From the numerous changes made to the source material to the lack of action, fans have expressed their share of grievances with the show on Reddit.

1 That Kiss

The familiar but underrated Anna Torv did a spectacular job as Tess in The Last of Us. The character dies in Episode 2, sacrificing to allow Joel and Ellie to escape. However, the show takes a more poetic route with her demise, with an infected giving her the kiss of death, literally.

Some fans were puzzled by the show's choice. u/Antman269 expressed their dislike of the scene, explaining they could "tell (the show was) trying to give off some sort of message, but it didn't click with (them)." Indeed, the scene could've been interpreted a thousand ways, which was undoubtedly the creator's aim. However, unprepared fans were surely taken by surprise by it.

2 No Bill & Ellie Banter

Episode 3 of The Last of Us focuses on Bill and Frank's relationship. Although the former has considerable screen time in the game, the latter doesn't, having died before Ellie and Joel's arrival. Thus, Bill and Ellie spend time together in the game, allowing for several entertaining interactions.

These are missing from the show, as the episode acts as a standalone entry, with Ellie and Joel arriving after Bill and Frank die. u/jahkugou expressed how they were "really disappointed" upon realizing the characters would never interact, explaining they "really wanted to see the high school scene and more of Bill's traps." Episode 3 remains a compelling and masterful portrayal of love, but seeing Bill and Frank with Ellie would've been nice.

3 Pacing Issues

The Last of Us covered a lot ground in nine episodes, chronicling Joel and Ellie's journey and encounters with numerous characters. Still, some fans felt the show rushed through some storylines and dialogueu lines, depriving them of their impact.

u/Machidalgo thought there was "an editing problem with some scenes, and (they) don't think they have enough time to breathe." Others agreed, with u/jonnybear1984 stating they noticed issues with the actor's line deliveries, especially "when there's dialogue ripped straight from the game." Fans of the game will notice things general audiences might miss, but the show felt considerably balanced, especially having to juggle so many storylines and worldbuilding.

4 Kathleen

Emmy nominee Melanie Lynskey played Kathleen in episodes 4 and 5 of The Last of Us. Created for the show, Kathleen acts as a major antagonist, hellbent on capturing and killing Henry and Sam in revenge for Henry betraying her brother to FEDRA.

Some fans took issue with Kathleen's characterization, with u/Lunasera stating they had "zero emotional connection to her." u/Knockknockworkorange considered her "delusionally fixated," complaining that she "just didn't have it." However, many commentators stated that "delusionally fixated" is exactly what Kathleen was supposed to be, acting as a foil to Joel and a walking example of what he could become if revenge took over his life.

5 The Lack of Violence

The Last of Us has surprisingly little violence throughout its nine episodes. Unlike many other great HBO shows, where brutality is the norm, The Last of Us opted for a restrained approach, focusing on the human aspects of the apocalypse instead.

The creative choice confused some fans. u/letsgoooo90091 expressed dissatisfaction, stating, "the game is VIOLENT, and that's a big part of the story and the world they live in." Indeed, most of the show's action was brutal but limited, with most episodes showcasing the emotional toll on Joel and Ellie's lives. The decision resulted in a thematically rich storyline that successfully portrayed the world's cruelty nonetheless. Still, it's understandable that long-time fans of the acclaimed game would find such a drastic change confusing.

6 Ish

Ish's story is among the most tragic in The Last of Us. Although the character is never seen in the game, Joel pieces his story from notes left behind in the underground of Kansas. Ish is revealed as a man who led a small group of survivors in the sewers. When the infected attacked his community, he led another woman and some children to safety in the suburbs above; his fate is left unknown.

u/Miyako91 "felt a little sad they didn't fully flesh out Ish as well." However, other commentators explained that since Ish's story was revealed entirely through collectibles, some fans might've not even been aware of his presence in the game. However, u/AustinRiversDaGod believes he may appear in future episodes since Ish didn't die in the game.

7 The Lack of Action

Among the chief complaints about the show was the lack of action. The Last of Us is a stealth game full of exciting sequences where players must escape from perilous situations; it exists in "game world," where characters are seemingly immortal so long as they reach the next checkpoint or take enough healing items. Most fans of the show understood the game couldn't be like that, but they still lamented the absence of many of the game's iconic sequences.

u/_ExistentiaI_Crisis_ expressed disappointment at several key missing scenes being absent from the show, mainly Ellie and Joel's escape from the university in Episode 6. "There was no need to change that other than not having enough time to put it all in." The show must've been limited in what it could do, but it also established Joel's advanced age and how he was past his prime; turning him into a Rambo-like figure would've been unrealistic within the world it portrayed.

8 The Lack of Danger

The Last of Us was a brutal game filled with non-stop threats lurking around every corner. From infected to soldiers and attackers, players needed to be constantly on the lookout to defend themselves. Much of those dangers were absent from the show to the point where some fans felt like HBO's adaptation took place in a much safer world than the game.

u/Blazefresh felt "the world in the show doesn't feel as dangerous as in the game." Furthermore, the user states that danger "kept the stakes high;" thus, its absence made the show less compelling. It's true that the show got rid of many minor enemies from the game, but it did a remarkable job maintaining a sense of dread and anxiety throughout its nine episodes. Early episodes made a great job establishing the dangers of this apocalyptic world, so constantly presenting new threats in every episode might've resulted in overkill; after all, what works in video games doesn't necessarily translate well into live-action.

9 Not. Enough. Infected.

Although ostensibly a "zombie show," The Last of Us has surprisingly few zombies. The infected have time to shine in episodes 2, 5, and 7; however, they are absent from much of the story, with human characters taking their place as the season's main antagonists.

This creative choice generated considerable discussion with fans and critics, who both lauded and criticized the decision. Some fans were strongly against it, like u/28secondslater, who mentions how "the zombies barely make a presence in less than half" of the season's episodes. u/satanaepueri, mentions how audiences "wouldn't even think the infected exist in some of the episodes," while u/Dirty_LemonsV2 goes so far as to say the infected "are the reason everyone is so desperate and the reason the story exists to being with." The Last of Us is a brilliant adaptation in many ways, but its distinctive lack of infected is a major flaw that cannot be ignored. Hopefully, there'll be more in season two.

