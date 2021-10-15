With shooting for the new HBO’s The Last of Us series underway, fans have already gotten a few sneak peeks of what to expect. So far, we have mostly seen set pictures and videos of some locations that have brought to life some key locations from Naughty Dog's videogame, but recently, new footage of the actors in character on set has emerged on the internet. @KeiraNystrom on Twitter posted a 14-second video from a balcony that gave a nice view of actors Pedro Pascal (The Mandalorian), Anna Torv (Mindhunter), and Bella Ramsey (Game of Thrones) shooting a scene on set.

In the footage the three are walking with Tess in the front, followed by Ellie and Joel a little further back, glancing over his shoulder as if scanning the area for potential threats. Also recently, @TheLastofUsNews, a Twitter account that posts regular updates on the series, has unveiled a picture of Pedro Pascal (The Mandalorian) on set dressed similarly to Joel Miller, albeit with a mask.

We also recently got a picture of Pascal on the set this time without a mask, courtesy once again of @TheLastofUsNews on Twitter.

Fans could already be confident that with Neil Druckmann as the creative director and writer for the show that this TV adaptation would be faithful to the original 2013 game. And from what we’ve most recently seen from the actors’ looks in the show, that too will not disappoint.

It is fair to assume that in the coming weeks more footage will come out from the set of the much-anticipated series. There is no release date as of yet for HBO’s The Last of Us, but we’ll be keeping an eye out for more unique footage from where the action is happening in a post-apocalyptic world. Check out the video from the set of The Last of Us below.

