Production on HBO's The Last of Us has hit another milestone as Niel Druckmann, executive producer and writer, has completed his contribution to the adaptation. The HBO adaptation had already finished wrapping up the pilot episode back in August, as shared by Kantemir Balagov, the director for that episode.
Niel Druckmann is writing the HBO series along with Craig Mazin. Druckmann is also the writer of the original The Last of Us game and its sequel, both of which are critically acclaimed PlayStation exclusives. Niel Druckmann made the announcement on Twitter, with a message stating that he had completed his work.
Alas… my time in Canada has come to an end. To the best tv crew in the world, thank you for your incredible work, your passion, and for making me feel so welcome! I will miss you terribly! Excited to return to Naughty Dog (and some warmer weather!) ♥️
The HBO series is an adaptation of the first game in the "The Last of Us" series. In the original game, gamers play as Joel, who is tasked with smuggling a girl named Ellie, on a journey halfway across the United States. In the HBO series, Pedro Pascal will play Joel, and Bella Ramsey will play Ellie. We have had several sneak peeks into the set of the HBO series, giving us a hint of what we can expect from the adaption.
The Last of Us video game series is highly praised and beloved, and the HBO series is also aiming to achieve the same. To reach these heights, the HBO series is said to have set a budget of up to $200 million, making it one of the most expensive shows ever made. Whether the series will be able to recreate the same magic the first game had, we'll have to wait another year as the first season is currently planned for release in late 2022.
