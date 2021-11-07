Production on HBO's The Last of Us has hit another milestone as Niel Druckmann, executive producer and writer, has completed his contribution to the adaptation. The HBO adaptation had already finished wrapping up the pilot episode back in August, as shared by Kantemir Balagov, the director for that episode.

Niel Druckmann is writing the HBO series along with Craig Mazin. Druckmann is also the writer of the original The Last of Us game and its sequel, both of which are critically acclaimed PlayStation exclusives. Niel Druckmann made the announcement on Twitter, with a message stating that he had completed his work.

Alas… my time in Canada has come to an end. To the best tv crew in the world, thank you for your incredible work, your passion, and for making me feel so welcome! I will miss you terribly! Excited to return to Naughty Dog (and some warmer weather!) ♥️