Fans are only a week away from charting across the post-apocalyptic US with Joel and Ellie in HBO’s The Last of Us. The series has the potential to break the video game curse and become the studio’s next big IP. To keep fans hyped the official Twitter account of the feature keeps teasing new snippets from the series. A new teaser trailer highlights many of the game’s pivotal moments which fans will see recreated in the upcoming series.

The clip opens with Tess’ voiceover, “This is our chance. Keep her alive. Save who you can save.” As we see passing shots of Joel trespassing the FEDRA barriers, some clickers, the famous Boston Capitol building, and more. The clip also highlights some vital characters whom we’ll meet soon like, Bill, Kathleen, and Riley. It also teases an emotional reunion between Tommy and Joel as Ellie’s voiceover recalls’ one of the character’s best lines from the games, “everybody I have cared for has either died or left me.”

The Last of Us follows Joel, a hardened survivor, haunted by his past, who is tasked with smuggling Ellie through the post-apocalyptic US. In this universe, an outbreak of a mutant Cordyceps fungus infection has taken over the world and Ellie, who somehow is immune to the disease, is humanity’s last hope. The game does a brilliant job of putting players in a high-octane action environment while keeping very human emotions intact at its core. The avid players of the game expect a similar approach from the series. And by the looks of the promotional material, it's safe to say that the series is likely to be quite faithful to its source.

Image via HBO

The nine-episode series is created by Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann, who also directed the games. The first season will cover the entire story of the first game but given the expanse of gameplay and its narration the creators recently told Collider they have plans for more seasons to finish the story, saying, “This will be as many seasons as required to reach that ending and no more.” The duo also wrote the first season along with serving as executive producers.

The cast for The Last of Us features Pedro Pascal as Joel, Bella Ramsey as Ellie, Gabriel Luna as Tommy, Anna Torv as Tess, Merle Dandridge as Marlene, Murray Bartlett as Frank, Nick Offerman as Bill, Melanie Lynskey as Kathleen, Storm Reid as Riley Abel and more.

The Last of Us premieres on January 15. You can check out the new teaser below.