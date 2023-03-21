After the emotionally devastating Season 1 finale, fans have been adamant in their acclaim for The Last of Us. While a good deal of praise has been centered around the performances by Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey, an equal amount of credit is justified for the supporting cast, including Gabriel Luna’s performance as Joel’s younger brother Tommy. Beyond expanding Tommy’s relationship with Joel beyond the material lifted from the original game, Luna showed the character’s growth and progression in the two decades that pass between the flashbacks to 2003 and the present day. By surviving and finding a community in Jackson, Tommy becomes a more settled family man who is content raising children of his own.

Luna’s chemistry with Pascal is a major reason why The Last of Us works so well on a character level and prompts such an emotional reaction from viewers. Upon their reunion in “Kin,” the love between the two brothers is one of the rare examples of genuine affection and vulnerability between male characters. Each subsequent conversation that they share is equally moving; while Tommy recognizes that Joel is still grieving, he subtly encourages him to find peace and move forward. Luna’s performance is undoubtedly worthy of award-season recognition, but it’s hardly the first outstanding role he’s had on screen.

Gabriel Luna's Big Break Happened in 2011

Luna’s first big break came in 2011 thanks to Richard Linklater. While his performance as Kevin Schneider in the true crime comedy Bernie isn’t a huge one, it allowed Luna to work with an excellent ensemble cast and show his versatility. It also led Luna to later success within the industry, as he was granted a leading role on the El Rey Network television series Matador. While it only lasted a single season, it allowed Luna to get subsequent roles in prestige shows such as Wicked City and Harley and the Davidson.

Luna also appeared in a critical role during the divisive second season of True Detective. While reactions to the character of Paul Woodrough (Taylor Kitsch) were mixed, Luna’s performance as Miguel Glib did a great job of fleshing out his backstory. Miguel and Paul were colleagues during their service in the military, and their dedication to each other led to a romantic relationship. While Miguel walked away from the encounter empowered, Paul now looks at his homosexual fling with shame. Luna’s performance is heartbreaking; he shows Miguel’s shocked reaction when Paul rebuffs his advances and casts scorn upon the past.

Emotion was something that was sorely needed in season 2 of True Detective. While the first season felt cinematic in its grandiose nature, the second installment of the HBO detective series was confusing, oblique, and emotionally engaging. However, Luna’s performance was a bright spot; the dynamic between Miguel and Paul creates tension when they wind up on opposite sides of a criminal conspiracy. Miguel’s shocking departure is easily one of the more memorable aspects of the penultimate episode “Black Maps and Hotel Rooms,” a standout installment in the show.

Gabriel Luna Later Become a Superhero

Luna later joined another highly anticipated series when he was cast in the fourth season of Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. While the ABC show had suffered from a weak initial season that turned many fans away, it made significant improvements over time and eventually developed a following. Luna’s role was met with heavy anticipation, as he was cast as a new version of Ghost Rider. The Nicolas Cage films Ghost Rider and Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance were met with heavy criticism from Marvel fans, and thus any actor stepping into the role would face an inherent ambivalence from those that didn’t want to be disappointed yet again.

However, Luna ended up being a fan favorite in the role of Robbie Reyes. Reyes ends up gaining the “spirit of vengeance” thanks to the original Ghost Rider, Johnny Blaze, and pursues the violent criminal gang Fifth Street Locos, claiming that they deserve to be punished for their crimes. Luna does a great job at showing how these powers gradually impact Reyes’ personality, and how he eventually finds a path toward heroism when he aligns himself with S.H.I.E.L.D. While it was briefly announced that Luna’s version of Ghost Rider was set to star in his own spinoff series on Hulu, the project was later canceled.

Gabriel Luna's Subsequent Success

Luna’s biggest role to date came thanks to another major geek franchise: The Terminator. While the sequels Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines, Terminator: Salvation, and Terminator: Genisys were all met with contempt, Terminator: Dark Fate actually did the franchise justice by telling a smaller-scale, character-centric story. While Arnold Schwarzenegger's T-1000 was brought back as a hero, Luna became the face of the new villainous machine known as the “Rev-9.”

Rev-9 proved that the franchise didn’t need Schwarzenegger to find success. With new and more lethal abilities, Rev-9 manages to hold his own in battles against both Sarah Connor (Linda Hamilton) and the enhanced super soldier Grace (Mackenzie Davis). While Luna conveys the unflinching roboticism of the character, Rev-9 feels more decidedly manipulative than the past villains in the series. His shape-shifting abilities allow him to impersonate the family of Dani Ramos (Natalia Reyes). While Terminator: Dark Fate sadly underperformed, it certainly carved out a potential future for the franchise that we’ll never see. However, it won’t be the last time that Luna gets to work with Schwarzenegger, as he’ll be next seen in the Netflix action series FUBAR.

Luna took on the role of a beloved character from The Last of Us and did so with diligence; considering that the original Tommy, Jeffrey Pierce, appears earlier in the series, fans definitely had to actively compare the two. The Last of Us hasn’t stayed strictly loyal to the game’s story, but players of The Last of Us: Part II know that Tommy still will still factor into the second season. It will be fascinating to see how his story is developed in the next season of the series in order to see Luna nail the role once more.

