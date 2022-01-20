Thanks to a production update, we now know more about who is directing episodes.

HBO’s adaption of hit videogame The Last of Us is moving along in production it would seem. An updated production list has recently revealed the addition of two well-known directors who will each direct at least one episode of the highly anticipated series. Jeremy Webb and Liza Johnson are among the seven listed directors on the production sheet. Unfortunately, little information regarding which episodes, or how many, each will direct is currently available.

Webb is known for his extensive work in fantasy and sci-fi, having recently directed two episodes of young adult novel adaption Shadow and Bone. Webb is also set to direct the first episode of Umbrella Academy’s third season. He previously directed three episodes from the show’s previous seasons, including season one’s ‘I Heard a Rumor’ and ‘Changes’ which see the emotional breakdown of Vanya’s character. Other directing credits include Fear the Walking Dead, Merlin, and The Punisher.

Johnson, while less varied, brings a strong presence to the show. With credits including American Horror Story, Physical, and What We Do in the Shadows, Johnson has demonstrated her ability to tackle complicated relationships against a backdrop of a much darker world. With many of her credits centering around women, it is likely Johnson’s episode will focus heavily on one of the many female characters in the show.

RELATED: 'The Last Of Us': Storm Reid Cast as Riley In HBO Video Game AdaptationCreators Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann have released few details about The Last of Us, leaving many fans eagerly waiting for production updates. News has centered around the growing cast list, with additions Nick Offerman and Storm Reid being the most recently announced. According to the list, Webb and Johnson will share directing duties with Mazin and Druckmann. Other directors include Jasmila Zbanic, Kantemir Balagov, and Peter Hoar. Balagov has been set to direct the show’s pilot episode.

The Last of Us follows zombie apocalypse survivor Joel (Pedro Pascal), who is tasked with smuggling teenager Ellie (Bella Ramsey) across the United States, which has become overrun with infected and split into highly-controlled government areas. Other notable cast include Gabriel Luna, Merle Dandridge, Jeffrey Pierce, Anna Torv, Nico Parker, and Murray Bartlett.

Both recently announced directors are sure to bring a strong emotional presence to the show, without shying away from the gory reality of the show’s world. The Last of Us season one will consist of ten episodes and premiere on HBO, date currently undetermined.

