The latest casting addition for HBO's highly anticipated The Last of Us series adaptation has just been announced. Storm Reid will join the cast as Riley Abel alongside Pedro Pascal as Joel and Bella Ramsey as Ellie, in HBO's adaptation based on the Naughty Dog game series and Playstation exclusive of the same name. The sequel for the original The Last of Us game was released in 2020, reinvigorating the fan base for the beloved, award-winning game. The series takes place approximately twenty years into a classic zombie apocalypse, where the world was destroyed following the outbreak of a deadly virus. Joel is hired by rebel cure-seekers, the Fireflies, to get Ellie out of the quarantine zone. Together the two of them must travel across the country and fight to survive.

In the game series, Riley is an orphaned teen fighting to survive in post-apocalyptic Boston. Riley is an integral part of the game as the deuteragonist, in the DLC, The Last of Us: Left Behind, and the four-issue comic series The Last of Us: American Dreams. The games' main protagonist Ellie meets Riley and the two become best friends before we ever meet Joel. Whether the origin story for these characters will remain the same is yet to be seen.

Reid's previous projects include Euphoria, A Wrinkle In Time, and When They See Us, earning her quite a reputation as an acting powerhouse by age 18. Recent additions to the cast for The Last of Us also include Parks and Recreation's Nick Offerman, along with previously announced stars Anna Torv, Merle Dandrige, Nico Parker, Gabriel Luna, Jeffrey Pierce, and Murray Bartlett.

The first episode of The Last of Us will be directed by Kantemir Balagov. The series is being produced by Sony Pictures Television, PlayStation Productions, Word Games, The Mighty Mint, and Naughty Dog. Original game creators Neil Druckmann and Craig Mazin are listed as creators for The Last of Us and will also serve as executive producers. Other executive producers for the series include Naughty Dog president Evan Wells, Asad Qizilbash, Carder Swan, Carolyn Strauss, and Rose Lam.

The long awaited series is set to run for ten episodes and is currently filming. The Last of Us is projected to be one of the most expensive shows to make and it should wrap filming sometime this summer. While there's no release date announced yet for The Last of Us, it is expected to begin airing on HBO Max by the end of 2022.

