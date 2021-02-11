The Last of Us TV series, coming to HBO based on the acclaimed PlayStation video game series, has put one giant piece of the casting puzzle into position. Per the Hollywood Reporter, Ellie, the young female co-protagonist of the series, will be played by Bella Ramsey. She was voiced and motion-captured by Ashley Johnson in the video game series.

Ramsey is best known as Lyanna Mormont in HBO's hit fantasy series Game of Thrones. Lyanna Mormont is a fierce, intelligent, loyal, and battle-ready character; qualities inhabited by the character of Ellie as well. The world of The Last of Us takes place in a post-apocalyptic fungal-zombie wasteland where the creatures' ferocity are only matched by humanity's. So, Ramsey's experiences battling White Walkers, not to mention the 800 other viciously evil people in the world of GoT, will come in handy for this role.

Image via HBO

The version of Ellie we'll see in the series will be 14 years old, while Ramsey herself is currently 17. It will be curious to see which version of Ellie Ramsey will be playing — the more innocent, needing-to-be-taught Ellie of the first game, or the battle-scarred and out for blood Ellie of the second game. Or will we see this arc play out over the series? No word on who will join Ramsey in playing Joel, the older male co-protagonist of the series who mentors Ellie throughout these trying circumstances, voiced and motion-captured by Troy Baker in the video games. Why not bring back Sean Bean and make it a true GoT reunion?

The Last of Us will be adapted to television by Chernobyl's Craig Mazin, who serves as executive producer alongside original game creative director Neil Druckmann. The pilot episode will be directed by Kantemir Balagov, who helmed the 2019 Cannes hit Beanpole. Other producers include Carolyn Strauss (hey, she's a producer on GoT!), Evan Wells (Naughty Dog, the developer of the video game franchise), and Asad Qizilbash and Carter Swan (PlayStation Productions). It will, in all likelihood, be very, very grim.

