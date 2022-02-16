All hope that HBO’s The Last of Us would still air in 2022 is lost, as HBO and HBO Max Chief Content Officer Casey Bloys confirmed the series adaptation of the beloved videogame franchise is aiming at a 2023 release. Speaking to Deadline, Bloys reiterated that the series is still shooting in Canada, which wouldn’t make a 2022 premiere feasible.

When asked if fans of The Last of Us could expect to watch the show this year, Bloys was quick to confirm that “it’s not going to air in 2022.” The executive also said, “I imagine you will see it in ‘23.” While the last sentence makes even a 2023 release seem sketchy, that’s probably just a cautionary stance, given how things like the pandemic can turn production upside down. And to be fair, we already knew The Last of Us production would probably extend until this summer, so it was unlikely HBO would be able to handle post-production and marketing in time for a 2022 release.

Bloys' latest declarations also help to explain one of the major differences between the game and its TV adaptation. Set images and official image from the series teased a significant change from the games, as the series' pandemic will take place in 2003 instead of 2013. That means the series’ main events will occur in 2023, instead of 2033, perfectly overlapping The Last of Us timeline with the show’s expected release.

Image via HBO

RELATED:‌ 3 PlayStation Games Turning Into Movies/TV Shows (and 3 That Should Be Adapted Next)

While Bloys' comments might be disappointing for hopeful fans, the executive tried to keep the flame of the hype alive by sharing his first impressions on the show:

“I have seen some early episodes and I’m very excited. Craig [Mazin] did Chernobyl for us, he is a fantastic writer and director. What I’ve seen looks amazing, so I’m excited for it, but it will not be in ’22.”

The Last of Us game takes place in a post-apocalyptic world where society crumbled after a pandemic turned people into vicious zombie-like creatures. The series will star Pedro Pascal as Joel and Bella Ramsey as Ellie, two survivors who join forces in the franchise's first game. Storm Reid was also recently cast as Riley Abel, another survivor who was the focus of the first game’s DLC, The Last of Us: Left Behind. The series’ cast also includes Parks and Recreation's Nick Offerman, along with previously announced stars Anna Torv, Merle Dandrige, Nico Parker, Gabriel Luna, Jeffrey Pierce, and Murray Bartlett.

The first episode of The Last of Us will be directed by Kantemir Balagov. Original game creators Neil Druckmann and Craig Mazin are listed as creators for The Last of Us and will also serve as executive producers.

If the zombie apocalypse doesn’t happen, The Last of Us should premiere at some point in 2023.

7 Essential Pieces of 'The Last of Us' Lore to Remember Before the TV Show "After all we've been through. Everything that I've done. It can't be for nothing."

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email