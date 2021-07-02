HBO's The Last of Us TV show has begun filming, but this certainly won't be the last we’ll hear of it. Thanks to an Instagram post from star Gabriel Luna, the much-anticipated small-screen adaptation of the popular Naughty Dog game has commenced shooting in Calgary. In the photo, Luna (who is set to play Tommy) can be seen seated in a car with co-stars Pedro Pascal (Joel) and Nico Parker (Sarah), along with two unidentified crew members, masked up as per on-set safety protocols.

Captioned, “Already love these folks,” the group is smiling, with Parker peeking over Luna’s shoulder and Pascal “riding” shotgun. The sun is shining, and energy looks high, which is an exciting discovery for fans who have been eagerly awaiting news about the video game adaptation.

Based on the recent casting announcement of Parker as Joel’s daughter Sarah, as well as the staging of the photo, it looks as though the production is filming one of the opening sequences from the original 2013 game — which we won’t spoil, for anyone who isn’t painfully aware of its plot. Nothing is set in stone, though, and as co-creator Craig Mazin told the BBC, this adaptation may be a more "enhanced" version of the original story, so who’s to say what new material we may be getting?

Luna’s announcement marks the beginning of a long shoot for The Last of Us — according to the CBC, filming isn’t set to wrap in Calgary until June of 2022. A release date has not yet been announced, and this is an unusually long filming schedule for an episodic TV show, so eager fans will have to wait a while before they can see how Joel’s story plays out.

The Last of Us is written and executive produced by Mazin, alongside Neil Druckmann, who directed the original Playstation hit. The series will also star Bella Ramsey (Game of Thrones) as Ellie, and Merle Dandridge, who reprises her role as Marlene from the original game. Kantemir Balagov will direct the pilot episode, taking over from Chernobyl helmer Johan Renck. Check out Luna’s Instagram post below:

