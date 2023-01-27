If viewers weren’t already aware that the zombie outbreak found in The Last Of Us was based off of a real fungus, Ophiocordyceps unilateralis, the first episode of HBO’s adaptation of the 2013 game does plenty to clear that up. The very first scene of the show is set at a 1960s talk show where scientists discuss the possibility of a world-ending infection. Epidemiologist Dr. Neuman (John Hannah) name-checks a few varieties of fungus that he believes have the potential to one day become devastating to humanity. In that list he mentions Cordyceps, a fungus that infects ants in tropical climates and turns them into mindless drones used to propagate the fungus itself. This concept had fascinated and terrified people for years, so it was only fitting it would be turned into a source of a zombie apocalypse. The Last Of Us had already made the outbreak incredibly devastating in its 2013 incarnation with a single bite or a breath of spores capable of turning a person into a drone set on spreading its infection, but the television adaptation takes it a step further. In Episode 2, we’re introduced to a hive-mind element that wasn’t present in the game and which makes the zombie hoard significantly more threatening.

As they traverse through downtown Boston, Tess (Anna Torv) explains to Ellie (Bella Ramsey) that the infected are connected. The fungus from the Cordyceps grows all over, stretching from infected bodies, and can, according to Tess, grow underground in fibers up to a mile long. These giant bodies of fungus connect to each other, so when a disturbance is felt somewhere along the line, it sends a shock that attracts the infected to the commotion. This change means that now any living piece of Cordyceps could potentially become a dinner bell alerting any nearby infected to one’s presence if you happen to touch the fungus. Making the fungus behave in this way makes the world a more dangerous place for our characters for obvious reasons. Now not only do they have to worry about the ever-present threat of stumbling upon the infected, but it also means places without active infected can pose a significant threat. The Cordyceps was already a catastrophic disease when it was simply viral in nature. The addition of a more connective, hive mind-like synthesis between the infected through the fungus itself makes it even more deadly.

Making the Infected Like Ants

HBO’s adaptation of the story makes a few changes to the Cordyceps outbreak of the game that makes the infection act even more similarly to its real-life counterpart. Making these additions to how Cordyceps functions in this world also makes the infected behave more like ants. When Tess describes this new threat to Ellie, it’s done as they watch over a large hoard of infected as they writhe on the ground. Without anything to attack, they lay in piles, groaning and wriggling like insects in a visceral and unsettling way. This is, generally, more in line with how the Cordyceps behaves in the ants it was discovered in. According to National Geographic, infected ants will stop working with their hive and wander off only to plant themselves in place and wait to die. Once they are only a corpse, the fungus will consume the body until it is able to start spouting spores. From here the infection will be able to spread to more ants.

The infected in The Last Of Us are clearly much more aggressive in spreading their infection than the ants they’re based on, but the imagery of the infected writhing around combined with the addition of a hive-like mentality to their deadly arsenal make the similarities clear enough. Instead of a single ant, The Last Of Us is more like what would happen if an entire colony was overtaken by the Ophiocordyceps unilateralis fungus. The infected are able to work in tandem like ants in a colony, using the long tendrils rather than pheromones to communicate with each other. It’s a modification to their behavior that makes these creatures seem even more inhuman.

Changing the Rate of Infection

There are other changes that make the outbreak in The Last Of Us even deadlier in its adaptation as well. Though less flashy than a fancy new mechanic that can draw zombies directly to one’s location, the show speeds up the rate of infection by almost a day. Germination time for the spread of infection has decreased. In the game, some people can last up to 48 hours before they succumb to becoming a "Runner." But as we see from signage found around the QZ in Boston, the rate at which the infection spreads is much faster. According to a sign seen in Episode 1: a person bit on their leg or foot can last between 12 and 24 hours; a person bit on their arm, shoulder, hand, or torso can last 2 to 8 hours; and a person bit on their hand, neck, or face lasts between 5 and 15 minutes before full infection. No person seems to last longer than 24 hours before succumbing completely. It’s not a huge shift in time frame, but narrowing the already short 48-hour infection period to just a day at most makes identifying possible infected in one’s midst absolutely critical.

Visual Changes to the Infection

Since the beginning, Cordyceps in The Last Of Us drew heavy inspiration in its visuals from its real-life source, and the adaptation doubles down on it. While the fungal imagery has remained much the same, they’ve added some elements that up the creep factor -- particularly, the living fungal tendrils that will grow out of an infected person’s mouth, even after the host has died. We saw this a little in Episode 1, but they’re given extra focus in Episode 2 as we watch as the zombies flood into the Capitol Building. These tendrils seem to be the instrument through which the bites infect people rather than a sort of venom or fluid infection as we might see in other zombie settings. They are the fungus itself, living on to propagate even after the host has died just as they do in ants.

All of these elements combine to make the Cordyceps outbreak more threatening both literally and emotionally. The time crunch on infection is now even more anxiety-inducing, the imagery of the fungus writhing out of an infected person’s mouth is uniquely unsettling, and the addition of a hive mind-type reaction makes the zombie hoards a more potent threat. Now we don’t just have to worry about evading the infected and wearing a gas mask to avoid spores. Every corpse could be a nerve signaling to a larger body, every chunk of fungus lining the environment is deadlier than a landmine, and every second after an encounter could be a second closer to a friend turning on you. Lots of these elements served to help convey the way the zombie infection works in The Last Of Us in a visceral way that gets across just how much peril our protagonists are in, upping the stakes from the game to account for the thrill lost without direct player input. Now the stakes are higher than ever, and Ellie, along with the audience, have become aware just how little immunity means in their life-or-death encounters.

