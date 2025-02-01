As 90 Day: The Last Resort’s Natalie Mordovtseva and Josh Weinstein share more of their relationship issues, I'm starting to realize they compliment each other pretty well. Natalie first appeared on the franchise with Mike Youngquist. At first, their wedding was postponed, but finally, during the Covid-19 lockdown, they got married and Natalie was able to stay in America. Unfortunately, though, their relationship didn't work out and Natalie has since appeared on 90 Day: The Single Life where she met Josh.

Natalie and Josh have been in an off-on-again relationship for about three years. Josh strings Natalie along and refuses to share intimate details about his personal life. Natalie is losing her patience and hopes 90 Day: The Last Resort will help them solve their problems. While I definitely see the red flags in their relationship, I also see how they are quite similar and might actually deserve each other.

'The Last Resort's Natalie and Josh Are Selfish