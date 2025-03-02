Over a decade before he created Netflix’s hit show The Night Agent, Shawn Ryan created the conspiracy thriller Last Resort, along with Karl Gajdusek for ABC. Like The Night Agent, Last Resort unravels a thrilling story about a setup executed by high-ranking government officials. The show is often even more bold and shocking than The Night Agent with its violent, high-stakes plot turns. The series starred the late Andre Braugher (Homicide: Life on the Street) in one of his most underrated performances. Braugher played Captain Marcus Chaplin of the USS Colorado, who receives bizarre and mysterious orders to fire a missile on Pakistan and potentially initiate a new World War. By the end of the pilot, Chaplin and his crew are enemies of the state after being set up by an unknown entity. If they ever want to return home, the crew of the USS Colorado must prove their innocence and find out who’s behind the conspiracy.

What Is 'Last Resort' About?