If you've ever randomly wondered what you would get if you crossed Netflix's Squid Game with FX's Shōgun, well wonder no more, because Netflix has done exactly that to get Last Samurai Standing. The epic Japanese period drama has just been unveiled as part of Netflix's international line-up for the year 2025. It's interesting to see more and more projects continuing to draw inspiration from the Hwang Dong-hyuk-created survival series, especially considering how Dong-hyuk's idea for what turned out to be a global sensation was originally turned down multiple times before Netflix swooped in for the rescue. Last Samurai Standing will arrive Netflix in November 2025 and alongside the release window announcement comes a synopsis that teases an intense and thrilling showdown:

"In the Meiji period, at Tenryuji Temple in Kyoto, 292 skilled warriors gathered at nightfall, lured by the promise of a huge cash prize. The rules are simple: whoever can steal the wooden tags distributed to each of them and reach Tokyo will win the prize money. Among them is Shujiro Saga, who enters the deadly game with one goal: to save his ailing wife and child."

A first-look image of the series (pictured below) shows the lead actor, Junichi Okada as the protagonist Shujiro, standing in the Tenryuji Temple surrounded by hundreds of samurai. With hands firmly clasped to his sword, he wears a firm resolve and looks very much ready for the grueling tournament. Last Samurai Standing is adapted from the manga Ikusagami created by Shogo Imamura and Katsumi Tatsuzawa and from the synopsis, it appears the show will be sticking faithfully to the script. Okada also serves as producer and action choreographer for the series. The show will feature an ensemble line-up that includes Riho Yoshioka as Shujiro’s wife, Shino, Kaya Kiyohara, Taichi Saotome, Yuya Endo, and Masahiro Higashide. Netflix Japan's content head Kaata Sakamoto provided more insight into the series in a statement:

“When most people think about samurai, they think about this very glamorous period in Japanese history. But what a lot of people don’t realize is that, towards the end of the Edo period, the samurai lost a lot of their glamour and their power. ‘Last Samurai Standing’ is about what would happen if these warriors — the toughest and best in Japan — all of a sudden became common people and had to fight for their lives. Think ‘Shōgun’ meets ‘Squid Game.'”

