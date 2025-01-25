Sometimes, all we need to enjoy a movie is a compelling performance from whoever's in the lead. Across his career, Gerard Butler (Den of Thieves 2: Pantera) managed to use his charisma as a weapon to lure viewers into movie theaters, and even in movies that aren't that popular, fans still enjoy seeing him on screen. That's the case with Last Seen Alive, a movie with a pretty terrible rating that's taking over the Max charts internationally.

This week, Last Seen Alive was able to outperform mega-blockbusters like Interstellar and Uncharted in the Max global catalog. The story is pretty straightforward for action-thrillers. Butler plays Will Span, a real estate agent who's not at the best moment in his marriage. His wife is depressed and is giving signals that the relationship is about to end. Everything changes when, during a car trip, the couple stops to refuel and Lisa (Jamie Alexander) suddenly disappears without a trace.

It's pretty easy to relate to Will's story in Last Seen Alive. His desperation grows as he starts to realize that there is no evidence that can point in the direction of what happened with his wife. However, critics weren't that involved with what the movie had to offer plot-wise. It scored a dismal 14% average on Rotten Tomatoes, and even though fans liked it a lot more, the Popcornmeter on the site still was a less-than-perfect 48%. Brian Orndorf from Bluray.com wrote that one of the movie's worst mistakes is to get "ruined by the first scene," which pretty much gives away its ending and "helps to destroy any suspense to come."

Who Is the Team Behind 'Last Seen Alive'?

Last Seen Alive was directed by Brian Goodman, who's had plenty of experience with thriller movies both in front of and behind the cameras. As an actor, he was featured in titles like The Fast and The Furious: Tokyo Drift and, most recently, in the Fatal Attraction TV series. As a director, Last Seen Alive was his third feature film after helming What Doesn't Kill You and Black Butterfly.

The screenplay of Last Seen Alive was written by Marc Frydman, who also collaborated with Goodman in Black Butterfly. Aside from Butler and Alexander, the cast also featured Russell Hornsby (Black Mafia Family), Ethan Embry (Grace and Frankie), Michael Irby (The Lincoln Lawyer), Bruce Altman (Power Book II: Ghost), and Jordan Salloum (Hit Man).

In the U.S., Last Seen Alive is available to stream on Netflix. You can check out the trailer above.

