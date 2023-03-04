A trailer for the upcoming sci-fi thriller Last Sentinel has dropped. The film starring Kate Bosworth, Lucien Laviscount, Thomas Kretschmann, and Martin McCann will premiere in theatres and on VDO/digital on March 24.

The official trailer for Last Sentinel has been shared to Vertical Entertainment US’s official Youtube account, promising plenty of high-stakes action. The trailer – which clocks in at just over two minutes – immediately introduces viewers to life on Earth in 2063, where ocean levels have risen. “Two continents are still at war. Only one outpost remains,” is the ominous warning, where viewers can expect a small team of soldiers, including Bosworth (Along for the Ride), Laviscount (Emily in Paris), Kretschmann (Infinity Pool), and McCann (The Informer), to face off with an unknown enemy. “An empty boat turns up that’s meant to be our relief. How did that happen?” Laviscount’s character asks.

Viewers can also expect many twists and turns in the film. The second half of the trailer reveals the soldiers of the last outpost must decide whether to stay and defend a device—the purpose of which appears just as mysterious as the ship of missing soldiers encountered – or abandon their post as a storm rages around them. The greatest threat, however, will be surviving each other. “He’s lost it,” Bosworth says, followed by scenes of the crew turning weapons upon each other.

Image via Vertical

RELATED: How to Watch 'The Locksmith' Starring Ryan Phillippe and Kate Bosworth

'Last Sentinel' Promises A “Powerful Emotional Journey”

With the release of the official trailer, producers of the film shared their hopes audiences would enjoy the upcoming film. “We are thrilled that audiences will be able to finally experience the world of Last Sentinel. A world of terrifying storms, of fear and mistrust, of love and deep pain, and of overriding hope for a better future,” Producer Ben Pullen said.

“This film, made with the blood, sweat, and tears of cast and crew, will hopefully win over audiences with its powerful emotional journey and thrill them with its bold, ominous vision of a future earth.” Vertical Partner Peter Jarowey joined in praising the film, saying the film “does an incredible job of immersing the viewer in the harrowing, desolate conditions of this watch tower that the crew is trapped in yet refuses to abandon. The chaos of being stranded at sea is as terrifying as it is beautiful in its portrayal, and every character delivers the performance of a lifetime.” He shared his hope that “audiences [would] be captivated from start to finish.”

Last Sentinel follows the skeleton crew of soldiers left behind in an abandoned military outpost. Whether they receive reinforcements or are invaded by the enemy, they must survive each other first. The film is written by Malachi Smyth (The Score) and directed by Academy Award-nominated Tanel Toom (Truth and Justice). The film is produced by Pullen, Ivo Felt, Jorg Bunschuh, Pippa Cross, and Matthew James Wilkinson, and executive produced by Jarowey, Rich Goldberg, Mitch Budin, Phil Hunt, Compton Ross, Will Clarke, Andy Mayson, Mike Runagall, Carlos Gerstenhauer, Sam Corsellis, William Pullen, Rain Ranny, Raido Toonekurg, Janette Day, Smyth, and Josef Brandmeier.

Last Sentinel hits theatres March 24. Check out the official trailer below: