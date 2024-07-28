The Big Picture Last Shift expertly puts viewers in the same terrifying shoes as its main character, creating a haunting experience.

The best horror movies are the ones that make their watchers look over their shoulders. The ones whose scares echo through the TV, bringing viewers into the minds of those fighting for their lives onscreen. It takes a truly exceptional film to get its viewers to resonate with the terrifying plight of its main characters — something that Last Shift does perfectly. Directed by Anthony DiBlasi and streaming on Tubi, the film focuses on a rookie cop stuck as the lone patrol in a decrepit police station whose insidious past terrorizes our protagonist during her first assignment. Supernatural menaces in strange locations aren't abnormal in horror, but it's how the film messes with not only the main character but the audience themselves that makes it a genuinely haunting experience.

Last Shift grants viewers the same amount of information as it does the protagonist, putting them through the same scarily confusing moments as her and expertly grounding them within the mind-bending trauma that plays out over the film's runtime. With the movie's narrator being as unnerved as those watching, there's no reprieve to this onslaught of baffling terrors, and by the end of the film, it's clear: the malicious entities plaguing this building (and the rookie's mind) enjoy terrorizing the audience as much as they enjoy terrorizing her.

'Last Shift's' Demons Make a Police Station Their Home

Before demonic entities appear, Last Shift uses the terrifying experience of human anxiety to disturb its audience. The film focuses on Jessica Loren (Juliana Harkavy), a newbie police officer whose cop father died the year before trying to save young girls from a homicidal cult's compound. She took up the job in order to honor him, and despite her clear confidence and passion, the audience soon sees how the commitment to following her father's dream hurts Jessica. They watch as resident Sergeant Cohen (Hank Stone) rudely bosses her around, the woman obeying every crass word as he explains that the entire department is moving to another building down the street but that she has to stay for the night and wait for a biohazard team to cart away remaining evidence. It's her first shift and the shadows of her father make Jessica desperate to please, hoping that somehow her success at this job will connect her more to the man she misses so much. This is why she doesn't immediately leave as the station's historic horrors start making themselves known.

The fear starts out subtly; Jessica has to deal with a disgusting chunk of hair in her sandwich and an erratic homeless man who somehow snuck into the building; rather benign (if not slightly disturbing) annoyances, but then she receives a call. From a young woman, desperate and scared, saying she's been abducted by the very same cult that murdered Jessica's father, begging the cop to save her. This spirals into Jessica learning more about said cult, with each new bit of information leading to encounters with ghastly figures whose shredded faces jump out at viewers.

Jess then finds videos of the cult members her father helped arrest, the now-dead murderers joyous over their kills and mocking those they tortured. Their glee over terrorizing young woman is horrifying in itself, but it becomes much worse for Jessica — and everyone watching — when she learns that their hunger for carnage has soaked into the very building she's forced to keep watch over. From seeing the homeless man mutate into a pale-faced demon whose head is screwed on wrong to a mutilated girl stalking her across the building, the constant scares of Last Shift are not only petrifying but lead the audience to one question: How much of this is actually happening?

'Last Shift' Is a Terrifying Experience

The horrors of Last Shift are ominous already, but the real terror comes in seeing Jessica's sanity steadily diminish over the course of the film. With every strange sight, every horrific phone call, and every reference to the monstrous group who killed her father, audiences see this determined character be reduced to frantically trying to discern if the supernatural threats she keeps encountering are actually real. The movie excels in making viewers understand Jessica's stress and grounding them within it, her mounting fear resonating through the screen and creating a scarily uncomfortable experience for all watching. Her isolation only furthers the movie's terrifying confusion; by focusing solely on her, audiences aren't granted the relief of another person not only taking away from the fear but helping them understand what is actually happening.

Halfway through the movie, another character is introduced: Officer Price (Matt Doman), a sweet man who reveals that he was with her dad when he heroically died trying to stop the cult. He provides comfort to not only Jessica but the audience, his presence granting a much-craved moment of concrete reality viewers can latch onto — until he turns around and reveals his brains have been leaking out for that entire conversation. Every positive thing that Jessica (and the audience) can cling to during this horrific night is ripped away with the realization that each one is secretly ominous. She receives no comfort, the constant gaslighting of her fellow police officers and a belief that leaving would dishonor her dad's memory pushing her deeper under the terrifying cult's influence — whether the members are actually tormenting her or not.

There's a moment when Jessica herself questions if anything she's seen is real, voicing the concerns of many viewers as she second guesses if the fears and figures that have filled her night have just been something her grief-ridden mind has made up. But as the film reaches its jaw-dropping climax, one that sees the gory hauntings ramp up and ends with something unspeakable, the film clarifies to its audience that it doesn't really matter if any of this is happening. Whether there actually is a demonic haunting going on or Jessica was just imagining everything, the events of the night have been traumatizing moments of deranged killers pushing Jessica and everyone watching to their mental limit. It doesn't matter if this is all real or not because, to the joy of the insidious cult members' legacy, both Jessica and her audience are terrified no matter what.

'Last Shift' Will Mess With Your Mind

It's not uncommon for a horror movie to feature an unreliable narrator, with many features like Last Shift thrilling in providing audiences with protagonists that they can't fully trust. Yet often these films grant their watchers some sense of peace, some external event or character that can assure them that some parts of what they see onscreen are actually happening. Last Shift seems to be doing that in certain moments, with other characters and small apparitions happening just out of Jessica's sight potentially providing some evidence that this is definitely a haunting...until Jessica reacts to those occurrences in some way, making it clear that she has some sense of connection to them. Authentically horrifying movies are the ones that make their audiences feel the same fear as their protagonists, throwing these viewers into the terrified mental state of the character fighting for their life. Last Shift, by making the active, malicious choice to mess with both its main character and its audience, does just that, keeping people guessing at every point and only providing one concrete answer: whatever is happening, you should be very, very afraid.

Last Shift is Available to Stream on Tubi in the U.S.

