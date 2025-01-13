High stakes, outnumbered, outgunned, and with little chance of survival, last stands in television are captivating and show incredible displays of courage, selflessness, and, above all, defiance towards the enemy. Unfortunately, some of the best last stands are also the last time viewers see their favorite characters as they go out in a blaze of glory, trying to save the people they love. These scenes are touching and unforgettable, making them some of the best episodes in a series.

From Eddie Munson (Joseph Quinn) doing the most metal last stand in Stranger Things to save Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo) in the Upside Down, to Walter White (Bryan Cranston) leading a one-man charge against the white supremacists to save Jesse (Aaron Paul) in Breaking Bad, some characters leave it all on the small screen in one last act of bravery. And then there are characters like Jon Snow (Kit Harington) in Game of Thrones, a soldier who knows he is outnumbered in war but would rather fight than let a tyrant rule Winterfell; it is one of those special last stands where the good guy survives. In one final effort to do the right thing, here are some of the best and most epic last stands in television.

10 Opie Winston Taking Jax’s Place

‘Sons of Anarchy’ Season 5, Episode 3

After Donna (Sprague Grayden) is murdered, Opie Winston (Ryan Hurst) is never really the same. Once out of the motorcycle club, Sons of Anarchy Redwood, he dives headfirst into life once again. Eventually, he winds up back in prison alongside Jax (Charlie Hunnam), Chibs (Tommy Flanagan), and Tig (Kim Coates), all because they got into a violent confrontation with Damon Pope (Harold Perrineau), resulting in the murder of his daughter. As revenge, Pope makes a deal with a prison guard, setting up a pen where one of the Sons will be killed. It is up to Jax to decide who.

In season five, episode three of Sons of Anarchy, “Laying Pipe,” Jax is ready to be the person to go into the pen. Opie, his best friend and the guy who has been off the rails since Donna passed, won’t let him. So, he punches a guard and gets thrown into the pen. His last words were, “I got this.” Viewers watch as Opie is given nothing more than a pipe to defend himself against four other inmates. Savagely swinging and getting a few hits in, it isn’t long before Opie is hit in the back of the head and killed. This is one of the most heartbreaking last stands on television, as Opie wanted nothing more than to save his brothers, taking an impossible choice away from Jax and sacrificing himself.

9 Spartacus And His Army

‘Spartacus: War of the Damned’ Season 3, Episode 10

Many of the slaves and gladiators are free when fans go into the final season of Spartacus, Spartacus: War of the Damned. Under the leadership of Spartacus (Liam McIntyre), they have survived numerous battles against the likes of Gaius Claudius Glaber (Craig Parker), the cunning of Ashur (Nick E. Tarabay), and the horrors of the arena. It was only a matter of time before the final battle would occur, leaving numerous dead and others to be enslaved once more.

For those who didn’t know the history of the Thracian warrior Spartacus, a final episode title such as “Victory” might make it seem as though the rebels would survive. Sadly, that isn’t what happens. In a last stand against the army of Marcus Licinius Crassus (Simon Merrells), Spartacus and his fellow soldiers go into one final battle. It is bloody, violent, and viewers are not sure how anyone could come out alive. Then, there is Spartacus, fighting against Crassus above the battle. It looks like he might even come out on top, but when some of Crassus’ men come into the picture, all bets are off. Spartacus dedicated the latter part of his life to freeing the slaves from the Romans, something he died pursuing. It is one of those last stands that showcases not only bravery but also selflessness, as Spartacus doesn’t care where others come from, only that they have the right to a free life.

8 Sam Becoming Lucifer’s Vessel

‘Supernatural’ Season 5, Episode 22

There is never a dull moment in Supernatural. It follows the Winchester brothers, Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles), as they travel the country in their black ‘67 Chevy Impala, hunting all different types of monsters, the family business. Little did they know that their adventures and hunts would lead them to a ridiculous showdown with none other than the Devil himself, Lucifer (Mark Pellegrino), and Michael (Jake Abel). Like most things in Supernatural, a battle between the two wasn’t enough; Sam has to be the vessel for Lucifer. The only thing is that if Sam does this, he will most likely lose himself. Being a stubborn Winchester, Sam agrees, thinking he can overpower Lucifer’s control and lock him back in the cage in Hell before he starts an apocalypse on Earth via a celestial battle. He can’t.

Lucifer quickly overpowers Sam, killing Bobby (Jim Beaver) and Castiel (Misha Collins) and beating his brother to a pulp. Dean tries his hardest to get through to his brother, but it is a little army man in the ashtray of the Impala that triggers Sam’s memories, bringing him back. With Sam in control of his body, he is able to grab Michael and throw him into the cage. Unfortunately, Sam goes into the cage, too, trapped in Hell with Lucifer still in his body. Sam’s last stand in “Swan Song” is one of the best and most heartbreaking scenes in the show. It showcases Sam’s love for his brother, the bond they’ve made through the old car, and doing whatever it took to ensure he would be safe.

7 Tess Helping Joel And Ellie Escape

‘The Last of Us’ Season 1, Episode 2

Based on the cinematic video game of the same name, in the post-apocalyptic television show The Last of Us, viewers are introduced to Smuggler Joel (Pedro Pascal) and his partner Tess (Anna Torv) early on. Their job is to transport Ellie (Bella Ramsey) to the Fireflies, a group that is trying to find a cure for the zombie issue the country is facing. Being immune to the infectious bite, it is believed Ellie is the key to a vaccine. Once the group takes off on their journey across the United States, it doesn’t take long for tragedy to strike.

The trio is attacked by the zombies and fights them off, making it to the Capitol Building, where they are supposed to meet the Fireflies. Unfortunately, they are all killed and will soon turn into the walking dead. That’s when Ellie realizes Tess has actually been bitten and will soon turn as well. But Tess isn’t going to go down without a fight. She tells Joel to complete the mission and get Ellie to safety. Knocking over barrels of petrol, Tess has her last stand against the zombie Fireflies, and she whips out a lighter, blows up the building, and kills herself and the infected, giving Ellie and Joel the time they need to get out. It is a brave last stand and one of the most horrifying scenes in the series, as viewers aren’t sure if Tess is going to get the lighter to the gasoline in time or if the zombies will get to her first.