The Last Stop in Yuma County is a thrilling new crime thriller film, marking the stunning feature directorial debut of Francis Galluppi, and Collider is delighted to be partnering with distributor Well Go USA to bring the trailer and poster exclusively to our readers. The film premiered at Fantastic Fest in September 2023. The story revolves around a traveling knife salesman who, after being stranded at a rural rest stop, finds himself caught in a violent hostage situation following the arrival of two bank robbers on the run from a heist​. The film has already been met with critical acclaim following its superb bow at Austin's Fantastic Fest. Well Go USA acquired the distribution rights to the movie in January of this year.

The cast is led by Jim Cummings (The Wolf of Snow Hollow), Jocelin Donahue (The House of the Devil), Sierra McCormick (The Vast of Night), Nicholas Logan (I Care a Lot), Michael Abbott Jr. (Killers of the Flower Moon) and Connor Paolo (A Creature Was Stirring). Additional cast members are Alexandra Essoe (The Haunting of Bly Manor), Robin Bartlett (The Fabelmans), Jon Proudstar (Reservation Dogs), Sam Huntington (Being Human), Ryan Masson (Good Girls) Barbara Crampton (Re-Animator, Suitable Flesh), Gene Jones (Killers of the Flower Moon), Faizon Love (Elf) and Richard Brake (Barbarian).

“The Last Stop in Yuma County is a perfect example of the type of unique, original story that can most readily be found in the world of indie cinema, particularly at the current height of recycled IP in cinema,” said Brennan Lane, director of acquisitions and production at Well Go USA. “We are proud to partner with the filmmakers to bring Francis’ strong and incredibly compelling directorial debut to audiences across North America.” Galluppi added: “This film has been a passion project for years, and I could not be more excited to finally get it out into the world. I feel extremely lucky to have had the opportunity to work with some of my favorite actors, and I am incredibly grateful for the support of the highly talented team that helped bring this film to life.”

How Good Is 'The Last Stop in Yuma County'?

The film currently sits at a 100% positive rating on Rotten Tomatoes, a sign of just how impressive the finished product is, where it's been described as "a film you won't forget for a long, long time", "a marvellously entertaining debut", "something special" and "[the kind of film] the Coen Brothers used to make".

The Last Stop in Yuma County will premiere in theaters and on digital on May 10th. Check out the trailer below and the poster above.