When the chilling installments of Funny Games or The Strangers came out, the home invasion horror genre turned its heels from its early crime roots of robberies gone wrong to the more ominous idea of truly senseless violence. This concept has become increasingly popular in the genre, and the recent Last Straw is an indie horror that taps into this brutality then abruptly flips the script and shoves us into the perspective of the assailants. Turns out, watching how people are driven to these depths of depravity is just as scary as killers with no motivations, especially under Alan Scott Neal's aggressive and mean direction. Though the multiple POVs subvert our expectations in Last Straw, the violence in this grimy yet comforting little diner is still senseless, force-fed to us with a fork jammed down our dry throats.

'Last Straw' Is a Home Invasion Horror With a Twist

Nancy (Jessica Belkin) has been promoted to manager at her father's small-town diner, and between her coworkers' antipathy towards her and her secret pregnancy, she has her work cut out for her. As the stressful day at the diner progresses, circumstances force her to work the overnight shift alone. The hallmarks of a classic home (or, in this case, diner) invasion horror unfold as the masked teenagers riding mopeds that were harassing her with snarky orders and dead animals during the day return to cause havoc. The lights are cut; their masks, sinisterly-lit, appear through windows; and Nancy can do nothing but lock the doors and hide while clutching a kitchen knife.

Related This Kurt Russell and Ray Liotta Thriller Brought a New Edge to the Home Invasion Genre The crime thriller uses its home invasion premise to create a more complex analysis of suburban anxieties.

However, rather than the undulating anxiety we have come to associate with the genre, Neal employs a pitiless pace and a more overtly savage approach to the assailant's technique. Instead of creeping around ominously, they rattle windows and break through doors, sweeping us away in the manic terror of it all. When it reaches its crescendo, we are ripped away from the deadly scene and land squarely in the POV of the attackers. It's a nasty jolt to the system, but Last Straw maintains its unrelenting descent into depravity, twisting and turning in ways we don't anticipate and can't help but gasp at.

'Last Straw' Uses Multiple POVs to Explore Senseless Violence

Image Via Shout Studios

Last Straw so effectively catches us unawares by drawing on the recognizable formula made by juggernauts in the genre, namely The Strangers. With the hoodlum teenagers being as hedonistic and cutthroat as they are, paired with the parallel of the masks, we see the "because you were home" type of violence on the horizon. As such, the perspective change is a fresh take on the genre, especially as it pioneers an insidious exploration of how someone can become that sadistic. As the antagonists' arcs unfurl, we are met with a strange mix of empathy and disgust — we don't want to justify the actions we know they will cause, but it's unsettling that we can actually understand where they are coming from.

This provoking reaction only works because the film also subverts another trope within the genre: the final girl. Nancy absolutely does not fit into the mold of the virginal, innocent, and delicate archetype. Instead, she is fiercely independent, battered by life, and humanly messy, especially as she cusses and blusters over her employees and the teenagers in an effort to make them listen. Belkin's headstrong, bitter performance as Nancy feeds into the misogyny that makes her the target of the masked assailants. She is so boldly anti-"final girl" that it feels like the film is daring us to call her unlikable, to say she was "asking for it," as we gain insight into the mindset of the attackers.

But what is most powerful about Last Straw is that despite all the motivations, justifications, and psychological triggers we learn about during the POV shift, when the violence comes around, it is still as mindless as ever. Cruel and merciless in its execution, it reminds us that whether someone has an excuse or not, there will always be something distinctly terrifying about a safe space being twisted into a killing ground. Fans of the genre need to flock to this two-pronged invasion horror, as it subverts what we expect from the narrative (with the perspective and a couple more jaw-dropping plot twists), but also strings up the depraved depths of humanity as jarring and enduring as the ever-lit neon diner sign directing us towards the terror.