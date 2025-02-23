If you're a horror fan, Shudder is your best friend. It's where I've discovered small films that I had never heard of and would never have seen without finding them on the streaming service. Such was the case with Last Straw, written by Taylor Sardoni and directed by Alan Scott Neal. As a slasher junkie, any movie that involves the synopsis of a killer in a mask attacking a final girl has me hooked. I thoroughly enjoyed Last Straw, from its cinematography and music to its intriguing twist, but what stuck out the most was the portrayal of its final girl. Most slashers follow a very traditional paint-by-numbers approach, and their heroine isn't any different, but Last Straw's Nancy Osborne (Jessica Belkin) isn't your normal final girl. In fact, it's her tough personality that causes the reign of terror that the movie chronicles.

Final Girls Are the Biggest Tropes in Slasher Films