As the days grow shorter and the air takes on a chill, horror enthusiasts are in for a treat with the upcoming release of Last Straw. This off-kilter take on the home-invasion thriller marks the feature debut of director Alan Scott Neal and stars American Horror Story alum Jessica Belkin. In Last Straw, Belkin portrays Nancy, a young waitress working a lonely late shift at a dusty roadside diner. The film, set to hit select theaters and digital platforms on September 20, promises to be a tension-filled ride from start to finish, and Collider is thrilled to exclusively present the trailer for the movie. Here’s what you need to know about this highly anticipated thriller.

The official synopsis paints a vivid picture of the nightmare awaiting Nancy. Over the course of one harrowing night, her quiet shift descends into chaos as a group of masked assailants terrorizes her. With no one to trust and nowhere to turn, Nancy must summon every ounce of strength to survive the night. Belkin delivers a gripping performance as Nancy, capturing the character’s vulnerability and resilience. Last Straw boasts a talented ensemble cast, including Jeremy Sisto, Taylor Kowalski, Glen Gould, Jack DiFalco, and Tara Raani.

Who Else Worked on 'Last Straw'?

Neal directs from a script by Taylor Sardoni, weaving a narrative that pays homage to classic pressure-cooker thrillers while infusing it with fresh, raw intensity. Daniel Brandt, Dane & Cole Eckerle of Bad Grey, Phil Keefe & Michael Giannone through AC3 Media, Levon Panek, and Sam Slater of Burn Later Productions, are the driving forces behind this production. Their combined efforts have brought Neal’s vision to life, ensuring Last Straw stands out in the crowded horror genre.

Last Straw has already garnered attention, sitting at a solid 75% positive rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Critics have praised its unrelenting tension and Belkin’s standout performance. The film’s unique setting and the unpredictable nature of its plot have also been highlighted as key strengths. As Last Straw prepares to make its debut, it promises to deliver the kind of heart-pounding suspense and unexpected twists that fans of the genre crave.

Don’t miss your chance to experience the thrill of Last Straw when it arrives in select theaters and on digital platforms on September 20, 2024. Mark your calendars and get ready for a night of suspense that will keep you on the edge of your seat. Check out our exclusive trailer above and see the poster below.