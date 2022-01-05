To set the tone for their upcoming apocalyptic film, Last Survivors, Vertical Entertainment has released a heart pounding trailer and a revealing poster for the film that is slated to land in theaters and on demand beginning February 4.

The truly over-the-top trailer shows us a world that has been torn apart by “the wars”, intentionally unspecified. We see a father and adult son duo (Stephen Moyer and Drew Van Acker) make their escape to a wooded safe haven in an attempt to stay far away from the violence of the surrounding world. When the violence inevitably catches up with them and the father is wounded, the son ventures out to the plague-ridden “outside world” for help. There, he stumbles upon a seemingly helpful woman (Alicia Silverstone) that takes him in, who presents the possibility that everything the father has told his son is a lie. Or is it?

The poster features a snowy scene with a log cabin and lake in the foreground. Spewing out of the cabin’s chimney is a trail of smoke that climbs sky high. Silverstone, Van Acker, and Moyer appear in the smoke posing to convey each of their characters. The poster also mentions that the film has appeared at both the 2021 Leeds International Film Festival and London’s 2021 Arrow Video Frightfest.

Image via Vertical Entertainment

RELATED: Anna Paquin and Ray Winstone to Star in ‘A Bit of Light,’ Directed by ’True Blood’s Stephen MoyerUnder the direction of Drew Mylrea (Spy Intervention) with a script by Josh Janowicz, the sci-fi thriller promises to take audiences on a non-stop action packed ride of what is real and who is telling the truth.

Last Survivors will be available on DIRECTV from January 6 until February 3, and premieres in theaters and on demand on February 4. Check out the all-new trailer below:

www.youtube.com/watch?v=cTsBgwrXNNM

And check out the film's official synopsis and poster here:

Last Survivors takes place in a post-apocalyptic world where Troy (Stephen Moyer) raised his now grown son, Jake (Drew Van Acker), in a perfect wooded utopia thousands of miles away from the decayed cities. When Troy is severely wounded, Jake is forced to travel to the outside world to find life-saving medicine. Ordered to kill any humans he encounters, Jake defies his father by engaging in a forbidden relationship with a mysterious woman, Henrietta (Alicia Silverstone). As Jake continues this dangerous affair, Troy will do anything to get rid of Henrietta and protect the perfect utopia he created.

Image via Vertical Entertainment

Alicia Silverstone Hilariously Reenacts Her Iconic 'Clueless' Bed Scene With a New Christian After all these years, Cher's feet are still cold.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email