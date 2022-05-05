Apple TV+’s limited series, The Last Thing He Told Me has found its leading man. Today it was revealed that Emmy-nominated Game of Thrones star, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, was tapped to star opposite the previously announced Jennifer Garner in the book-to-screen adaptation. Along with Coster-Waldau and Garner, we were already informed that Angourie Rice would also be featured in the project. Gearing up to release another beloved book to screen adaptation, Where the Crawdads Sing director, Olivia Newman, will helm the production.

The Last Thing He Told Me pulls its story from Laura Dave’s novel of the same name. In the series, which Dave adapted and co-created alongside Josh Singer (Spotlight), viewers will meet Hannah (Garner) and her sixteen-year-old stepdaughter (Rice). After an unknown occurrence leads to the unexplained departure of her husband, Owen (Coster-Waldau), Hannah relies on an unlikely companion - her stepdaughter - to search for answers to why and where he has gone.

The novel spent five non-consecutive weeks at the number one spot on the New York Times Best Seller list and stayed on the list in a variety of spaces over the next six months. Previously appearing on Reese’s Book Club, it will come as a surprise to no one that Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine purchased the book’s rights and will produce alongside 20th Television. Garner not only stars in the mystery series but will also executive produce. She will be joined by Hello Sunshine’s Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter, Dave, and Singer. Newman will serve as co-executive producer.

Image via Netflix

RELATED: Nikolaj Coster-Waldau on Co-Writing and Producing ‘Against the Ice’ and Telling the True Story of Denmark’s 1909 Arctic Expedition

A proud Danish native, Coster-Waldau was last seen in the historical drama Against the Ice. Along with starring in the ice-cold flick, he also co-wrote and produced it under his Il Kippers banner. The feature, which was based on a true story, centered on two Danish men who get lost while on an expedition in an ice-covered Greenland in 1909. Currently available on Netflix, the film saw Coster-Waldau reunite with his on-screen Game of Thrones father, Charles Dance. Most recently, the actor served as an executive producer on the hit animated Danish documentary, Flee. Although it went home empty-handed, the film nabbed three nominations at this year’s Academy Awards ceremony.

With the charming abilities of Coster-Waldau, we think he’ll play the role of the on-the-run husband, Owen, perfectly. We’re also excited to see what promises to be an explosive family dynamic between him, Garner, and Rice. There is no release date for Apple TV+’s The Last Thing He Told Me at this time.

‘Against the Ice’ Trailer Reveals the True Story of an Icy Adventure Featuring Nikolaj Coster-Waldau

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Britta DeVore (570 Articles Published) Britta DeVore is a TV and Movie News contributor for Collider. She has worked writing travel guides, runs her own Instagram travel page, @trektonowhere, and also works in craft beer. In her spare time, she enjoys hiking and playing drums with her bands, Kid Midnight and Watergate. More From Britta DeVore

Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up for Collider's newsletter for exclusive news, features, streaming recommendations and more Click here to subscribe