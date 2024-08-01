The Big Picture Last Vegas showcases the fun side of aging with raunchiness and debauchery.

The film features a rom-com-style love triangle between Robert De Niro and Michael Douglas over a woman.

Kevin Kline steals scenes with physical comedy, adding humor and charm to the movie.

They're back and better than ever. Robert De Niro, Morgan Freeman, Michael Douglas, and Kevin Kline get wet and wild at pool parties in Last Vegas, proving the older they get, the better they become. Last Vegas is a fun hang-out movie with lots of partying and some hip aches. Directed by Jon Turtelaub (National Treasure), the film was written by romantic comedy master Don Fogelman, who is also responsible for writing hits like Crazy, Stupid Love and Tangled, in addition to creating the NBC series, This is Us. With Last Vegas, Fogelman embraces raunchiness and debauchery to a charming effect, with the four actors exhibiting a kind of laid-back wildness seldom seen anymore in their long-running careers.

Released in October 2013, Last Vegas was a hit, amassing over 100 million dollars at the box office. It was a welcome return to the limelight for the group and proved that audiences responded to stories of people of any age, especially when four Academy Award winners were involved. As the film Thelma, starring June Squibb, continues to dominate hearts and the box office as the surprise hit of the summer, Last Vegas was ahead of the curb in calling out ageism in society and featuring retirees behaving badly at their own discretion. Co-starring Academy Award winner Mary Steenburgen, Romany Malco, Michael Ealy, and Joanna Gleason, Last Vegas hits all the right notes.

What is 'Last Vegas' About?

Last Vegas stars Douglas as the womanizing workaholic Billy (Douglas), who has never settled down. When he gets engaged to a young woman half his age, he calls up his three retired best friends since childhood to arrange a bachelor party in Las Vegas before tying the knot. Freeman stars as Archie, a shut-in living with his overbearing son, who often stifles him with rules and regulations. Archie escapes through the back window to get to Vegas, with Sam (Kline) driving the getaway car. A clumsy, nerdy guy, Sam gets permission from his wife of 40 years to sleep with a woman while in Vegas. He has many failed attempts as he trips, flirts, and drinks all over the place. Then there is De Niro, who plays Billy's former estranged best friend, Paddy. Living in isolation, Paddy has become depressed since his wife's death, and Sam and Archie trick Paddy into coming to Vegas even though he and Billy no longer speak. Once there, Billy and Paddy both fall for the same nightclub singer, Diana (Steenburgen), as all four men remember what it is to be young again and live life to the fullest.

In Rom-Com Style, Douglas and De Niro Battle Over the Same Woman

Close

Douglas versus De Niro spawns some bruises and broken hearts. As the film is written by Fogelman, he brings the same slapstick rom-com appeal he did with Crazy, Stupid Love. Though Billy is engaged, he becomes enamored with the tough but sweet nightclub singer Diane. After decades in show business, Steenburgen unveils yet another talent with a smooth, seductive voice as she covers many jazz standards throughout the film. For those who love the meet-cute trope of the romance genre, Last Vegas has got you covered, as Billy and Diane meet in a charming scene as he becomes drawn into a backroom of a casino as he hears her sing. Always rebuffing love, Billy's soft, sweet side is instantly drawn out as he becomes memorized by Diane's singing, and it checks off all the best ingredients of a first meeting with shameless flirtation on both ends. As Sam and Archie watch, played with astonishment by the movie's comic relief duo, Kline and Morgan, their comedic timing of letting their jaws drop to the floor as they see Billy try his hand at love is the cherry on top of the sundae.

Another excellent element to the romance angle is, of course, a love triangle. Cue De Niro entering stage left as a grieving old man who finds himself ready for love again. Douglas and De Niro have excellent chemistry, with many yelling matches as they battle over Diane, often losing sight of the actual woman in front of them. As Billy and Paddy refuse to work out their differences, the biggest collision course comes the night before Billy is supposed to get married, when Diane arrives at his big party. Instead of behaving like adults, Douglas and De Niro harness their inner child and behave like horny teenage boys. Embracing physical comedy, Paddy is unceremoniously shoved into the pool by Billy so he can get to Diane first, and De Niro flings himself into the depths of the water with abandonment. It's not often that De Niro lets go and makes a fool of himself, and he and Douglas bring out the best in each other while goofing around, harnessing a boyish charm.

Kevin Kline is a Scene-Stealing, Flirty Old Man, and Showcases His Physical Comedy

Image via CBS films

Speaking of physical comedy, Kevin Kline is one of its kings. Kline becomes the scene stealer of the group as the clumsy but adorable Sam, who has one weekend of so-called freedom to sleep with any woman he wants while in Vegas. Kline is a master of clumsiness and uses his body like a rag doll. Blossoming into a star during the 80s with films like The Big Chill and Silverado, Kline didn't stop there. He became a comedy icon with his Oscar-winning performance as a floundering thief opposite Jamie Lee Curtis in A Fish Called Wanda. Winning the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor as the flirtatious Otto, Kline's performance as Sam in Last Vegas recalls visions of his former agility and sex appeal.

Bringing sexy back in questionable ways, Kline's Sam is an endearing flirt and does so shamelessly. In what should be a meet-cute for his character during his first night in Vegas, Sam unknowingly becomes smitten with a Drag queen, Maurice, played by an elegant and lively Roger Bart. Kline's wide-eyed wonder and smize while stuttering over spilled champagne glasses is a charming spoof on the rom-com leading man. Kline then raises the stakes by beginning a romance with a much younger woman, the wedding's maid of honor, and gets most of the movie's make-out moments. Their best scene comes at a party when they're wasted. Kline uses his face like it's made of silly putty as she pulls and plays with his face, fawning over how cute he is. But, it doesn't go as planned, as she says how much he reminds her of her grandpa and leaves Sam to drunkenly grimace and moan. Kline's comic timing is perfect, as he lets his glasses get skewed and messes up his hair, becoming a bumbling buffoon once more.

If You Like 'The Hangover,' 'Last Vegas' Carries a Similar, Wild Partying Vibe

Image via CBS Films

Last Vegas is a tale of debauchery and male friendship that taps into the same vein of The Hangover, minus tigers. The relationship the four men share is similar to the four men in The Hangover, as the group has a designated wild card, team leader, womanizer, and grump. Freeman is stellar as Archie and loosens up in a career full of serious, intense men. That persona is gone in Last Vegas, and instead, Freeman gets to show off his stellar dance moves while getting wasted. It's too bad he hasn't had more drunk scenes to perform, as he delivers one of the movie's best lines, slurring his words while downing a vodka Red Bull, stating, "These vodka red bulls are strange, I feel like I'm getting drunk and electrocuted at the same time." He's lithe and smooth as he dances with a group of drag queens, harnessing moves of the 70s under disco lights in sleek suits.

As this is a movie set in Las Vegas with lots of booze and parties, there are, of course, catastrophes. When the group finds themselves in trouble with younger men while trying to talk to girls, De Niro's Paddy defends Billy, swinging with his fist and clocking the guy right in the nose. He is the spitting image of his many tough guy mobsters as the group's protector, saying, "Nobody messes with us." As he protects Billy, the film becomes more than a fun comedy. De Niro and Douglas's struggle to mend their broken bond gives the film substance, as two friends fight their own demons, including fear of death, lost love, and loneliness. A good time all around, Last Vegas is a silly rump of old men behaving badly in an industry that often presents the elderly without sex appeal or romance. It celebrates that friendship ages like fine wine, and all four dramatic actors finally get to let loose and have fun for once.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Last Vegas is available to stream on Paramount+ in the U.S.

WATCH ON PARAMOUNT+