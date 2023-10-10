The Big Picture Universal's horror film The Last Voyage of the Demeter will be available on digital, Blu-ray, and DVD on October 17, featuring over 30 minutes of bonus content.

Based on a chapter from Bram Stoker's Dracula, the film follows a merchant ship carrying mysterious crates to London, haunted by a bloodthirsty stowaway.

Directed by André Øvredal and starring Corey Hawkins, Aisling Franciosi, and Liam Cunningham, the film received mixed reviews but praised the atmospheric and playful nature of Dracula's character.

Adapted from a singular, iconic chapter entitled "The Captain's Log" in Bram Stoker's timeless classic, "Dracula," the atmospheric horror unravels the bone-chilling saga of the merchant vessel Demeter and the eerie occurrences that befell its ill-fated crew during a treacherous ocean journey to London, all while harboring an unspeakably monstrous unknown passenger.

The film chronicles the ill-fated journey of a merchant ship tasked with transporting 50 enigmatic wooden crates from Carpathia to London. As they embark on this perilous voyage, the crew soon realises they are not alone on board, haunted by a sinister and evil stowaway whose insatiable thirst for blood transforms the expedition into a nerve-wracking nightmare of suspense, terror, and incomprehensible malevolence.

Who Stars in 'The Last Voyage of the Demeter'?

The movie is directed by Norwegian horror veteran André Øvredal (Troll Hunter, Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark), featuring a talented cast starring Corey Hawkins (Blackkklansman, In the Heights), Aisling Franciosi (“Game of Thrones”, The Nightingale, The Fall), Liam Cunningham ("Game of Thrones”, Hunger, The Wind that Shakes the Barley), David Dastmalchian (The Dark Knight, Dune, The Suicide Squad), Chris Walley (1917, The Young Offenders, Bloodlands), Jon Jon Briones (“Ratched”, “American Horror Stories), Stefan Kapicic (“Better Call Saul”), Martin Furuland (“The Last Kingdom”), Nikolai Nikolaeff (Mile 22, “Daredevil”), Woody Norman (C’mon C’mon) and Javier Botet (It, Amigo).

The film failed to make waves at the box office, not helped by the fact it failed to secure a release in the United Kingdom, and only grossed $21.6 million against a budget of $45 million. Reviews were somewhat mixed for the film, but critics found plenty to enjoy with the atmosphere and set pieces of the movie. Collider's Chase Hutchinson found the film at its best when the character of Dracula was allowed to shine, stating "It is not just the kills, which are appropriately gruesome even if they are oddly light in tension, but the more playful undercurrent operating underneath it. Dracula is not a mindless monster and seeing him toy with his food is dark fun."

The Last Voyage of the Demeter will be released for home entertainment on October 17.