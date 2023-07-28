The Big Picture The Last Voyage of the Demeter brings Dracula back in a sinister and terrifying way, as shown in the newly released images.

Javier Botet's portrayal of Dracula is distinguishable and eerie, with practical effects adding to the unsettling feeling.

The movie follows the harrowing journey of the Demeter ship, where the crew faces horrific events as they transport wooden crates from Transylvania to London.

Dracula is back and not in Renfield's kind of campy, toxic way, but rather a very sinister way, in André Øvredal’s The Last Voyage of the Demeter. Based on a single chapter from the 1897 Bram Stoker novel Dracula, the movie seems as terrifying as its legendary monster. Universal has released new images from the upcoming feature that finally give us a good idea about what to expect.

A couple of images see Javier Botet as Dracula, and kudos to the makers, as the transformation looks practical, which gives the legendary monster a very eerie feeling and distinguishes Botet’s iteration from others. One image sees the close-up of Dracula with his demonic eyes and teeth grabbing all the attention. Another sees him from the back, looking at the dock from the shadows, and his skeletal back and bat ears show the meticulous attention to detail that went into the look. In another image we get a full shot of Dracula as he’s being attacked by Corey Hawkins’ character. All over, the movie seems to be a sinister ride that the horror fans will love.

What’s The Last Voyage of the Demeter About?

The movie chronicles the events of a schooner, the Demeter, which was tasked to carry twenty-four unmarked wooden crates from Transylvania to London. In the original story, the captain's diary entries recount this ship's strange journey. While everything seemed normal at the start, soon horrific events befell the crew as they attempted to survive the ocean voyage. From a strange man being sighted on the ship to the first mate going crazy, and throwing himself overboard, their journey turns sinister in no time and when Demeter finally arrives at its destination, it was in ruins with no trace of the crew.

The movie casts Corey Hawkins as Clemens, a doctor who joins the Demeter, Aisling Franciosi as Anna, an unwitting stowaway, Liam Cunningham as the captain of the Demeter, David Dastmalchian as Wojchek, the first mate, and Botet as Dracula. Further, rounding off the cast are Jon Briones, Stefan Kapičić, Nikolai Nikolaeff, Woody Norman, Martin Furulund, along with Chris Walley as Abrams and Nicolo Pasetti as Deputy Hirsch.

The Last Voyage of the Demeter is scheduled for an August 11 release date. You can check out the new images down below:

