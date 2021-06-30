The Last Voyage of the Demeter is officially set to launch production, as THR is reporting that the upcoming horror-thriller movie finally in the works from Amblin Partners has added a slew of actors to its cast. Most notably, Javier Botet, known for portraying many of the scariest creatures from our nightmares on film, has been cast in the role of Dracula. André Øvredal (Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark) will direct the film about the ship responsible for transporting the vampire from Transylvania to London in Bram Stoker's original novel.

The 6'7" Botet, who has starred in such franchises as IT and The Conjuring, as well as Guillermo del Toro's Gothic horror masterpiece Crimson Peak, has carved out a significant niche in the genre. He joins the previously-cast Corey Hawkins. In addition to Botet, David Dastmalchian (The Suicide Squad), Liam Cunningham (Game of Thrones), and Aisling Franciosi (The Nightingale) have also been cast. Cunningham will play the Demeter's captain, with Dastmalchian playing the ship's first mate and Franciosi as a stowaway on the ill-fated voyage.

Additional names that have been added to the Last Voyage's cast include Jon Jon Briones (Ratched), Stefan Kapicic (Deadpool), Nikolai Nikolaeff, Woody Norman, Martin Furulund, and Chris Walley.

The first script for the project was originally written by Bragi Schut (Escape Room) back in 2002, although Zak Olkewicz (Bullet Train, Netflix's Fear Street), has penned the current version. Bradley Fischer, Mike Medavoy, and Arnold Messer (Black Swan, Shutter Island) will produce, with Jeb Brody and Mia Maniscalco overseeing for Amblin.

Last Voyage of the Demeter began filming this week in Berlin and will also move production to Malta for additional scenes. No official release date has yet been announced for the project.

