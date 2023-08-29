The Big Picture The Last Voyage of the Demeter, a new horror film, is now available to rent or purchase digitally for $19.99 and $24.99 respectively.

Horror fans can finally sink their teeth into this summer’s latest horror film from the comfort of their home as The Last Voyage of the Demeter is now available on digital, according to a recent report from Bloody Disgusting. The film is available to rent for $19.99 and for complete purchase at $24.99.

The film’s arrival to digital comes just a little over two weeks after its disappointing theatrical debut. Despite its promising premise, The Last Voyage of the Demeter failed to find an audience as the film has so far only managed to bring in $15 million against a $45 million budget. The box office performance of the movie showcases a similar pattern of Dracula-themed movies failing to take a bite at the box office following the release of Renfield earlier this year. However, with the film now arriving digitally, perhaps it can find a new audience.

Based on the terrifying “Captain’s Log” chapter from Bram Stoker’s original Dracula novel, The Last Voyage of the Demeter centers on the crew of the titular ship as they must fight for survival from the infamous vampire who looks in the shadows. The film is directed by André Øvredal and stars Corey Hawkins, Aisling Franciosi, Liam Cunningham, David Dastmalchian, and Javier Botet as Dracula himself.

Dracula Fails to Light Up the Box Office This Year

Despite several failed attempts at reigniting their Classic Monsters franchise, such as Dracula Untold and The Mummy, Universal remains committed to bringing back its classic characters to the big screen. Following their latest monster film, the studio plans to release another horror movie based on another classic character, with Scream VI helmers Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett attached as directors. Details on the film remain under wraps, but according to previous reports, the film will be based on Dracula’s Daughter and stars Melissa Barrera, Alisha Weir, Dan Stevens, and Giancarlo Esposito. Whether the movie will be a hit much like The Invisible Man remains to be seen, especially after a string of Dracula-themed underperformers this year. Until then, horror fans can sink their teeth into The Last Voyage of the Demeter, which is now available to rent and own on digital.

The Last Voyage of the Demeter is now available digitally. Check out the official trailer for the film below.